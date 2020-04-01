Before-and-after photos of the most impressive transformations from this season of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’

caption HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” creates dramatic before-and-after transformations of real homes. source HGTV

HGTV brought back the popular home improvement show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” with a new team of expert designers, along with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson as host.

The season offered dramatic design transformations, with living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms all looking completely different after the “Extreme Makeover” team remodeled them.

You can watch the season finale of the show on Sunday, April, 5 on HGTV.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The famous home renovation show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was given a new life on HGTV in 2020.

caption “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is airing on HGTV. source HGTV

Much like the original version of the show that was popular from 2003 to 2012, the show offers custom home makeovers to inspiring families in need.

The new iteration of the show is hosted by “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and a trio of experienced designers – Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn, and Darren Keefe Reiher – lead the charge on creating dream spaces for people.

Jane offers interior design expertise, Locklyn brings a background in design and organization to the table, and Reiher is an expert woodworker who helps families elevate the craftsman of the homes.

Even if you haven’t tuned in to this season yet, you can check out some of the best transformations from the show to get yourself up to speed.

For instance, the Holtzclaw family’s kitchen got a total revamp.

caption The kitchen had a dark look. source HGTV

Although the kitchen had pretty cabinetry, the room was dark and cramped before the renovation.

The space didn’t allow the family of five much room to prepare meals or spend time together.

The revamped room offered more counter space and storage.

caption The room looks spacious after the makeover. source HGTV

The design team created an open-concept kitchen with a huge island where the family can sit together.

The white color scheme makes the space look even bigger than it is, while the blue oven and fridge bring a modern pop of color.

Plus, the new cabinets offer way more storage, so it’s practical and beautiful.

The Fifita family’s bunkhouse got a major face-lift.

caption The room was dark. source HGTV

The cluttered space didn’t feature thoughtful storage or an aesthetically appealing sleeping arrangement before the renovation.

The dark walls had an overcrowded look that wasn’t inviting.

The renovated room was transformed into a relaxing oasis.

caption The new room looks modern. source HGTV

The new room still features bunk beds, but they’re now built into the wall, creating a sleeker look and more space.

In fact, the room features more beds, as well as a couch and a large television for optimal relaxation.

Plus, wall lighting throughout the room brightens the space despite the dark wall color. It has a modern look.

The Jauregui family’s living room wasn’t an inviting space before the makeover.

caption The room wasn’t smartly arranged. source HGTV

The room didn’t feature much natural light, and the large furniture made the space look smaller than it was.

Plus, the space featured no intelligent storage, leading the room to look more cluttered than it was.

Overall, the area just didn’t have a cohesive look.

The remodeled space highlights the room’s natural beauty.

caption The new room looks finished. source HGTV

The new wood molding and fireplace give the room a finished feel, and they emphasize how large the space is.

The design team picked furniture that strikes the balance between beautiful and comfortable for the room, creating an area that’s as nice to look at as it is to spend time in.

A wall of built-in bookshelves completes the mature look.

The Washington family’s master bedroom was mostly used for storage before the renovation.

caption The room didn’t look like a master bedroom. source HGTV

The room was occupied with books and random objects, which doesn’t indicate that it’s a place for people to relax.

A dated carpet and old blinds set the room back, further decreasing its appeal.

The team used an accent wall and statement furniture to make the Joseph family’s bedroom a dream space.

caption The new room makes use of color. source HGTV

The geometric, three-dimensional accent wall doubles as a headboard for the room’s large king bed, making it look like a space for grown-ups.

The bright walls complement the colorful rug, which sits on new hardwood floors.

And statement art subtly calls attention to the fireplace, making it a focal point of the room.

The season finale of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” airs on Sunday, April, 5.

caption The season finale of the show airs on Sunday. source HGTV

You can tune in to watch the finale on HGTV, which follows a home transformation for Los Angeles Police Department veteran Deon Joseph’s family.

And you can see even more before-and-after photos from the show, as well as more information on the families featured on “Extreme Makeover,” on HGTV’s website here.