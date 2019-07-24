Trump asks why Mueller didn’t investigate himself, hours before Mueller’s highly-anticipated congressional testimony

caption Robert Mueller gives a press conference on his report in May 2019. source Reuters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent out a series of tweets attacking former special counsel Robert Mueller over his probe into Russian election interference.

One included a list of people Trump thinks Mueller should have investigated, including “himself.”

Mueller was tasked with looking into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election to the benefit of Trump’s campaign. He also looked into whether Trump attempted to obstruct the inquiry.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned why former special counsel Robert Mueller didn’t investigate “himself” as part of his inquiry into Russian election interference.

In one of a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump said: “Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W? “

Trump’s tweet came ahead of Mueller’s highly-anticipated testimony to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Trump spent well over an hour tweeting about Mueller ahead of the former special counsel’s testimony on Wednesday morning, bashing Democrats in the process.

In a separate tweet, Trump said, “So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?”

The president has been raging against Mueller for roughly two years, frequently referring to the probe he led as a “witch hunt.” In one of his Wednesday morning tweets, Trump referred to the Russia investigation as the “Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!”

Mueller was tasked with investigating Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, in which the US intelligence community determined Moscow intervened specifically to boost Trump’s chances of winning.

As part of his inquiry, he also looked into whether Trump attempted to obstruct the probe.

The special counsel ultimately found there was not sufficient evidence to bring conspiracy charges against Trump or his associates.

Though Mueller explicitly did not exonerate the president on obstruction he also declined reach a decision on whether Trump should be prosecuted.

It’s against Justice Department policy to indict a sitting president, which was a major factor in why Mueller declined to make a decision.