We went behind the scenes at the Jelly Belly factory to find out how jelly beans are made

Fabiana Buontempo, Rachel Askinasi
There are so many colorful flavors to choose from.

Jelly beans are an American candy staple.

And Jelly Belly is the most recognizable name making them.

The company’s story begins all the way back in the 1800s.

This is Lisa Rowland Brasher. She’s a fifth-generation candymaker for Jelly Belly.

“We’ve been in business for quite a long time,” Rowland Brasher told Insider.

“The first known candymaker in our company was my great-great-grandfather Gustav Goelitz in 1869 …,” she said.

“… and then the second generation began making candy in 1898,” she said.

“Our company has been running continuously since then.”

“We currently have the fourth-, fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-generation working in the business today,” she told Insider.

What started as a small candy business in Belleville, Illinois …

… has grown into a candy empire today.

Jelly Belly produces over 100 different flavors.

They range from fruity to soft-drink-inspired and even include savory flavors like buttered popcorn.

We were able to get a peek behind the scenes of what goes into making these beloved candies.

It can take between seven and 14 days to create a Jelly Belly jelly bean …

… and each individual flavor has its own recipe.

The process begins with making the slurry, which is a hot liquid mixture.

The slurry consists of water, cornstarch, sugar, and corn syrup.

The flavoring, which is made up of juice concentrate, fruit purées, or natural flavorings is then added in.

“So we have a lot of fun coming up with new flavors here,” Rowland Brasher told Insider.

“We get ideas from our fans online, from phone calls and letters and our employees and people that come in and shop at our stores.”

She continued: “We like to take a product that is very well known and has a very distinct taste that people will know what it is, and then we like to make a Jelly Belly flavor that tastes just like the real thing.”

“If we’re making red apple, we’ll bring in a red apple and taste that and then work with the flavors to make sure that that product comes out just like a red apple,” she said.

After making the slurry, it gets fed through pipes and into a machine called the mogul.

The mogul creates the jelly bean mold by filling wooden trays with dry cornstarch …

… and making an impression of the candy into it.

The trays pass through the mogul, and the slurry is injected into the candy impressions.

After being left overnight in a dry, heated room to firm up, the soon-to-be jelly beans are placed back into the mogul, where they are flipped over.

The jelly bean centers get a steam bath and a quick sugar shower — this prevents the centers from sticking together.

Next, come colored syrups and sugar …

… which are hand-poured on the bean centers.

This process creates the shell of the candy.

After another rest …

… the jelly beans receive one more final coating of syrup …

… and they’re topped with confectioner’s glaze and beeswax to give the beans their shine.

The beans are inspected and taste-tested to make sure they meet the Jelly Belly standard.

The jelly beans then make their way to the printing machine.

The machine is used to transfer the Jelly Belly branding …

… onto each piece of candy.

It looks like a giant roller.

They’re now ready to be wrapped …

… in the brand’s iconic packaging, of course …

… and shipped!

Jelly Belly ships over 15 billion beans a year.

