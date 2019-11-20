A photographer reveals how he creates jaw-dropping Instagram photos with everyday objects

caption Jordi Puig Batlló uses everyday objects in his photography. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

Jordi Puig Batlló is the photographer behind Jordi.Koalitic, a photography project and production company with over 1.7 million Instagram followers.

He doesn’t just post cool photos – he shares behind-the-scenes shots of how he creates them with everyday objects like strainers and plastic water bottles.

Batlló told Insider that he feels it’s important to show the creative process behind the end results.

A good magician never reveals their tricks. But photographer Jordi Puig Batlló takes a different approach.

Batlló’s Instagram photos look like they’ve been heavily Photoshopped, rivaling movie special effects. But those otherworldly, unconventional portraits are accomplished with everyday objects like fishing line, shoeboxes, and colanders.

Here are 12 behind-the-scenes pictures showing the secrets behind his cinematic photography.

Jordi Puig Batlló is a 27-year-old photographer from Barcelona, Spain.

caption Using a colander for dramatic lighting. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

He and his brother, Arnau, founded Jordi.Koalitic, a photography project and production company.

Batlló’s photography style is inspired by his previous work as a filmmaker, where anything can look and feel cinematic with the right touch.

caption The model is holding up the broken glass herself. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

It looks like the model is wandering through an abandoned house or looking through a broken window, but she’s actually holding the frame herself to line up the shot just right.

“Everything can have an artistic point of view,” he said. “I can photograph anything. The main point is about finding the angle, the impact, the perspective.”

caption Clever use of a Slinky. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

The yellow swirl following the woman in the yellow raincoat wasn’t added in Photoshop – it’s a yellow Slinky.

To this end, he uses everyday objects to stage dramatic portraits.

caption It took a few sets of hands to get this shot. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

It looks like the tennis player is hitting the ball with his racket, but it actually took another person to throw the ball at the right height.

Seemingly Photoshopped, highly edited pictures with added special effects turn out to be comprised of simple elements and regular objects.

caption Creating an illusion of an underground perspective. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

Batlló used a flower pot lined with dirt to create the illusion of a hole in the ground.

“I would define myself as an artist, crazy like my photography, but at the same time, a person who knows how to enjoy daily life,” he said.

caption Using a water bottle to get the perfect photo. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

“That’s why my photography style is marked by simplicity and daily things,” he added.

What looks like a tunnel or sewer pipe leading out into the sunset is actually a plastic water bottle.

He feels it’s important to show the creative process that goes into the polished end result that people see online.

caption Popcorn perspective. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

Batlló removed the bottom of a popcorn tub to shoot pictures from inside of it.

“People are surprised to see the simplicity that surrounds each idea, without Photoshop, just creativity,” he said.

caption Milk and cookies. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

He held up a clear piece of plexiglass to avoid getting milk splattered on the camera.

One of the most complicated photos Batlló created involved using a shoebox to simulate a tomb.

caption Photos from beyond the grave, thanks to a shoebox. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

“For this idea, we went to a very specific location, during a sunset,” he said.

But for other photos, the clever positioning of everyday objects does most of the work.

caption A floating donut, or so it seems. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

Before Photoshop, there was fishing line. Batlló used the clear, fine string to dangle the donut in front of the camera and to make it look like it was being thrown.

Batlló hopes his work inspires others to create and look at the world in new and unexpected ways.

caption More hands were needed. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

It looks like the player in yellow scored the goal, but they had some help from an unseen assistant.

“I have realized that being creative and original is what matters the most within art and photography,” he said.

caption The rock was dangled on a string. source Courtesy of Jordi.Koalitic

This shot involved three people to create – one to dangle the rock on a string, one to toss the shards at the right moment, and one to take the photo.

You can find more of Jordi.Koalitic’s work on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.