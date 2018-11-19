A Beijing apartment has a totally transparent bathroom in its kitchen, and it’s the stuff of nightmares

caption Absolutely not. source Michael Bellart/Twitter

A Beijing apartment has a bathroom with transparent glass walls in its kitchen.

It went viral when someone posted photos of it on Twitter.

People are understandably horrified by the setup.

Michael Bellart was apartment-hunting in Beijing when he ran into a problem.

Nearly every apartment he looked at had some kind of problem, but one apartment’s issues rose above the rest. It had a bathroom smack in the middle of the kitchen. And the walls between the two rooms were transparent glass, leaving anyone in there in full view of anyone in the kitchen.

Bellart, an editor at the Chinese business news publication Caixin, posted pictures of the apartment on Twitter and they went viral.

Apartment hunting in Beijing: there is always at least one thing wrong – very, very wrong pic.twitter.com/e006ASlwrg — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 17, 2018

Yeah, I’m just learning now that this is actually a thing… a horrible, horrible thing. — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 18, 2018

People, generally, were horrified

No curtains or blinds on window. You’re not only putting on a show for the people in the flat but for anyone who can see in. Or anything. pic.twitter.com/yflHpBXfwc — Rebecca Bardess (@rebeccabardess) November 18, 2018

Say goodbye to hosting Dinner Parties or Games Night https://t.co/aq5yClyj6v — Chris???????????????????????? -All Might- (@KingdomInspired) November 19, 2018

This is disgusting!! I dont even like my toilet next to the tub! When I buy my home I'm definitely getting a closed in restroom. My brothers house has that. It's no where near his sink or bathtub it's in a closed in room but in the same room. https://t.co/guj4g6M2fg — C (@chelsy904) November 18, 2018

Some people pointed out that apartments like that sometimes have blinds for privacy

I am sure the blinds come down! Hotels across Asia have this sort of a thing too. If this sort of a thing would have come out of the West, people would be lauding it as an innovation that makes showering less claustrophobic and what not! — Mukul (@mukulleo) November 17, 2018

This one didn’t

No blinds — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 18, 2018

It’s not unheard of – apartments with open bathrooms have sold for high prices

Yes it is – https://t.co/6ZQ0GzPM1r — Dan Barua (@danbarua) November 18, 2018

But Bellart, understandably, decided to continue his search

I don’t know for sure, but considering that agent didn’t mention anything like that when I told him my concern about the bathroom, I’m thinking no. — Michael Bellart (@michaelbellart) November 18, 2018