Beijing just finished construction on its massive new international airport — here’s what it looks like

source Zhang Chenlin/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin via Getty Images

Beijing has finished construction on its new international airport.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport, located to the city’s south, will start commercial flights around September 30.

Scroll down for a first look at the completed airport.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Construction on Beijing’s second international airport completed this week, putting the airport on track to begin operations by its September 30 target.

As Chinese air traffic numbers continue to soar, the country’s aviation infrastructure has become more and more crowded. According to Bloomberg, China is on pace to displace the US as the world’s largest aviation market by 2022. Crowding is particularly acute at airports in major cities like Beijing.

As construction wraps up, pictures of the $12.9 billion dollar facility are beginning to emerge. Keep reading for an inside look at the newest international airport.

Here it is: the brand new Beijing Daxing International Airport

source STR/AFP/Getty Images

When it opens later this year, the airport will help China manage its increasing air traffic — for both leisure and business.

source STR/AFP/Getty Images

Daxing will put Beijing on the list of major cities with multiple international airports, such as New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo.

source Zhang Yudong/Xinhua via Getty

The new Beijing Daxing International Airport will be capable of handling 72 million passengers annually by 2025, and 100 million by 2040.

source Zhang Chenlin/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Image

Road and rail links between the airport and the main city are already in place, and should be fully operational when service begins from the airport.

source STR/AFP/Getty Images

There will be six major test runs with takeoffs and landings before the airport enters service, according to Bloomberg. The first of these took place on May 13, with aircraft of varying sizes from Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines participating.

source STR/AFP/Getty Images

The site, including the open, spacious terminal building, took five years to build.

source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Combined, Daxing and the older Beijing Capital International Airport will handle 170 million annual passengers by 2025, according to official estimates reported by Bloomberg.