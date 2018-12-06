Beijing is racing to fix its mistranslated English phrases before the 2022 Olympics hits

A group of volunteers check Beijing Capital International Airport for signs with mistranslated English. Qianlong

Beijing is once again cracking down on public signs with mistranslated English phrases before the city hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, just as it did for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The municipal foreign affairs office has already vetted over 2 million Chinese characters on signs and notices.

Most of these signs are a result of using the Internet to translate between Chinese and English, which often results in literal meanings.

On social media, some people said they would miss seeing the funny signs around.

Vising a park in Beijing? Remember to fall into the water carefully.

While it’s not uncommon to find poorly-translated signs across the Chinese capital, these examples are exactly what the municipal government of Beijing is racing to fix before the city plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday (Dec 4).

Much like in the lead up to the 2008 Olympics, Beijing is once again trying to correct the city’s many mistranslated English signs before thousands of visitors descend – and inevitably take pictures.

When the world seems dark, #ChineseFood menu #Chinglish can always brighten things up. Let’s start with a cold dish that’ll blow up your wallet. pic.twitter.com/iezI6WF7FT — Matthew Stinson (@stinson) October 21, 2018

Beijing airport loo: I do like toilets that make me feel “relieved.” 🙂 Thank you Chinglish. pic.twitter.com/f21Fz31QQm — Didi Kirsten Tatlow (@dktatlow) June 24, 2016

The dangers of trying to use the word “Public” in a sign. The “L” really does matter. #Chinglish #Beijing pic.twitter.com/UMtVbTNK76 — Neela Eyunni (@neelaeyunni) November 25, 2014

In 2007, the municipal government introduced a local standard for English translations in public, and the Beijing Tourism Bureau launched a hotline for people to tip off government officers to bad English translations on public signs, China Daily reported.

Cigarette engs thrown everywhere are roofs of fire disasters. Totally, Beijing. #Chinglish pic.twitter.com/d2U7xg9Wgg — David Feng (@DavidFeng) September 8, 2016

This time, Beijing’s foreign affairs office is sending staff on hunts for these erroneous signs in city areas, Xinhua said.

We must be in an exceptionally “dangerous” part of Beijing… With wet floors that can trigger Chinglish landslides…! pic.twitter.com/wjlSuTYOl6 — David Feng (@DavidFeng) May 5, 2014

#Chinglish No More! We’re rolling out a fresh set of PROPER English signage at Beijingnan / Beijing South HSR hub. @iheartbeijing @bjprc pic.twitter.com/49ExqAJA09 — David Feng (@DavidFeng) January 10, 2017

The Chinese government – which voiced concerns that these signs could jeopardise the country’s image – implemented a set of standardised national translations for signs from Chinese to English last December.

Since then, Beijijng’s foreign affairs office has vetted over 2 million Chinese characters on signs and notices, Xinhua said.

Since March, it has also hired experts to run translation checks on signs in the central business district, international hotels, schools and hospitals.

Other programmes include training English-proficient students from Beijing Language and Culture University to take photos and record down signs, which are then sent back to a translation team in the university for review.

Beijing foreign affairs office vice head Zhang Qian told Xinhua that signs put up by private businesses are often wrong because their owners often get a quick translation from the Internet.

Awesome Chinglish at Beijing Airport. I think they mean ‘filter coffees’ pic.twitter.com/HpoWlwt8 — Tim Soutphommasane (@timsout) December 2, 2012

This can result in awkward verbatim translations, which do not account for polysemantic Chinese words (words that have multiple meanings).

Chinglish no more: China issues standards for English signshttps://t.co/dMWlrltPoC pic.twitter.com/H3uivADg48 — The Star (@staronline) June 23, 2017

If you heard me laughing in the bathroom of the Chengdu Airport, it’s all because of this sign. #China #Chinglish pic.twitter.com/Sh4Qa1Mj — Andrew Evans (@WheresAndrew) October 19, 2012

The foreign affairs office also set up a website for the public to report erroneously translated signs, with top participants rewarded with RMB30 (US$4.36) of phone bill credit.

The website also contains lists of proper English translations on topics like restaurants, shopping, and sporting events, so people can check signs easily.

Screenshot

But it looks like some English speakers don’t mind the signs – and will even miss the occasional laugh they bring.

Say it ain’t so @brettmck1! Save the Chinglish Signs! https://t.co/hLxOh2F201 — Sean Keeley (@seanrkeeley) June 22, 2017

They can change some of those mild ones, but tbey should keep those wild mistakes — 老李 (@real_zhaorong) December 6, 2018

Already on it :). — MuseumOfChinglish (@chinglishmuseum) December 5, 2018

Read also: