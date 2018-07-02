Belgium completes the biggest comeback of the World Cup with a game-winning goal in final 20 seconds to beat Japan

Belgium came back from a 2-0 deficit in the World Cup on Monday by scoring three straight goals to beat Japan.

The final goal came as Belgium stopped a corner kick, then advanced the ball on a counterattack, completing three passes to set up the game-winner.

Belgium completed the biggest comeback of the World Cup on Monday, scoring three goals to fight back from a 2-0 deficit against Japan and advance to the quarterfinals.

Tied at 2-2 in stoppage time, Belgium stopped a corner kick from Japan in the 94th minute, with keeper Thibaut Courtois rolling the ball out to midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who began the counterattack.

De Bruyne advanced the ball with a beautiful push, making a perfect lead pass to Jan Vertonghen with room to run.

Vertonghen beat Japan to the ball and eventually crossed it back over to the left-hand side of the attack. Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku wisely let the ball go past him, taking a Japan defender with him and letting Nacer Chadli finish the play with 17 seconds left before overtime.

Game over.

We dare you to find a better counterattack! Chadli finishes off a beautiful team play to give Belgium the win late in stoppage time. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lbUxZDzG0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

The comeback was a devastating blow to Japan, which against all odds had taken a 2-0 lead in the second half.

After winning the match nobody wanted to win, Belgium ended up with what some viewed as an easier matchup with Japan instead of Colombia, which England will face on Tuesday. But Japan pushed Belgium to the limit on the tougher side of the bracket.