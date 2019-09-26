You can rent an entire island resort near Belize where a ‘privacy meter’ keeps staff from disturbing you

caption Any time the staff is on Gladden, you’ll be notified. source Gladden Private Island

Gladden Private Island is an all-inclusive, private resort off the coast of Belize. It features a “privacy meter” that alerts guests when staff are coming to the island.

Everything about the trip is catered to you, including customized menus prepared by a professional chef, snorkeling on the reef, and personal spa treatments.

The private island can accommodate up to four guests, and it can only be accessed by a private helicopter.

The villa, which costs $4,050 per night for four guests, also features a rooftop terrace, king-sized beds, and a private pool.

Vacations are designed to give you a much needed respite from the craziness of everyday life. But in a traditional resort setting, you still have to interact with other guests and staff, which can bar you from feeling fully relaxed.

That wouldn’t be a problem at Gladden Private Island, a small island off the coast of Belize. It’s designed to give guests as much privacy as possible without robbing them of a resort experience through their “privacy meter” system, which alerts visitors if staff members are on the island.

Gladden can accommodate up to four guests and packages are all-inclusive, costing $4,050 per night for four guests.

Take a look inside the island’s luxurious lodging and beautiful scenery.

Gladden Private Island can only be accessed by helicopter.

caption The staff stays in the smaller island behind Gladden, only coming to the mainland when you need them. source Gladden Private Island

According to the Gladden website, the island is located off the coast of Placencia, Belize. To get to the island, international guests must first fly to Placencia from Belize City. The resort staff, who live on the smaller island behind Gladden, wait in Placencia to whisk their guests away on a private helicopter ride.

Your helicopter will land on the island’s private beach after a quick 35-minute ride.

caption A minimum stay of four nights is required to reserve the island. source Gladden Private Island

Gladden feels private, allowing you to feel totally at ease. But it’s just 20 miles from Placencia, so you can easily head to the mainland for excursions if you get antsy.

Once you land, you would be taken to your private villa, which is surrounded by the stunning beach on all sides.

caption The contrast of dark wood and open windows creates a tropical vibe. source Gladden Private Island

The 3,000-square-foot villa is entirely yours during the stay, with staff notifying you if they come onto the property.

“When the team are about to leave the staff island, they flip a switch, and a small red light turns on in several of Gladden’s rooms,” a Gladden representative told Insider. “This alerts guests that staff are on their way. When staff leave they flip the switch off, letting them know that they are no longer on the island.”

The total privacy allows guests to feel truly at ease.

You could head straight to the master bedroom to relax after your travels.

caption The king-sized bed is perfect for sleeping in during your stay. source Gladden Private Island

The villa was built with two guests in mind, according to the Gladden website, but it does feature an additional master bedroom that can accommodate two more guests.

However, the price per night does increase from $3,390 to $4,050 if you have four guests on the island. A minimum of four nights is required to reserve the island, so a group of four would pay at least $16,200 for a trip.

Or you could explore the living room, which has no shortage of places to sit.

caption The ocean is visible no matter where you go. source Gladden Private Island

Glass surrounds the villa on all sides, so guests can see the beach wherever they look.

Then you can head to the patio, where your private pool awaits.

caption The ocean isn’t far if you want a salty swim. source Gladden Private Island

No one would blame you if you stayed in the pool all day, but snorkeling gear, kayaks, and paddleboards are available if the ocean calls to you.

Your hosts can also arrange scuba diving trips to the Gladden Spit and the Silk Cayes Marine Reserve, as well as deep sea fishing, according to the Gladden website.

You’d freshen up in your master bathroom, which features a spa tub and a walk-in shower.

caption Your view of the island wouldn’t even be disrupted while you bathe. source Gladden Private Island

The Gladden website notes that complimentary housekeeping is available every day, so you wouldn’t have to worry about cleaning the bathroom (or any other room in the villa).

After a long day of enjoying the sun, you would enjoy dinner prepared by a private chef.

caption You can have every meal with a view. source Gladden Private Island

Because a visit to Gladden is so intimate, guests are able to customize almost every aspect of the trip – including their meals. So you can be sure you’ll get the food you want during your stay.

You’d even be able to stop by the kitchen to see what the chef is preparing.

caption Food is available whenever you want. source Gladden Private Island

In addition to the meals prepared by Gladden’s staff, visiting chefs also stop by to treat guests to local Belize cuisine, according to the resort’s website. All food and beverages are included with the cost of your stay.

The rooftop terrace provides an additional place to relax and look out at the ocean.

caption The whole villa is yours for the taking. source Gladden Private Island

The roof is great for looking out at the sea or relaxing. A Gladden representative told Insider that guests can indulge in complimentary spa treatments on the roof or by the pool, including facials, manicures, pedicures, and massages.

WiFi is available throughout the island, so you’d be entertained even if it rained.

caption The scenery is the biggest benefit of the island. source Gladden Private Island

“Most guests come for four to five days thinking they will be bored being on an island. They always rebook for at least a week,” a Gladden representative told Insider.

Gladden also features games, movies, and a pool table, giving guests everything they need for the ideal stay.

Find out more about staying at Gladden Private Island here.