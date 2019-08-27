Bella and Gigi Hadid looked like twins at the VMAs in matching nude-colored outfits and blonde hair

caption Gigi and Bella Hadid attend the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi and Bella Hadid were twinning in metallic nude ensembles at the MTV VMAs on Monday night.

The supermodel sisters also sported matching golden locks as they walked the red carpet and posed for photos together.

Gigi, 24, rocked a pair of Tom Ford trousers and a matching corset, while Bella, 22, sported a tan co-ord tube top and skirt ensemble with a floral pattern and suspenders.

caption Gigi and Bella Hadid attend the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Bryan Bedder/WireImage

She wore her long blonde locks down and kept her makeup simple but bold with a swipe of golden eyeshadow.

Bella, 22, went with a matching tube top and skirt coordinating set, which featured a yellow floral pattern and tan suspenders that fell to her knees. She finished the look off with golden eyeshadow, but unlike Gigi opted for a high ponytail instead.

The younger Hadid has stated in past interviews that she went brunette to separate herself from Gigi, but the sisters looked plenty happy to match on Monday night as they posed together on the red carpet.

caption Gigi and Bella Hadid attend the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It has been an eventful summer for the model sisters. Bella, who went back to blonde in July and dyed her hair a brighter shade earlier this month, reportedly split from The Weeknd for the second time.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been seen going on a slew of dates with “The Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron shortly after following him on Instagram.

The pair recently took a vacation together to upstate New York and it was rumored that he would be her date for the VMAs.