Bella Hadid and The Weeknd reportedly signed a lease together — here’s a timeline of their relationship

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd began dating in 2015.

The two reportedly broke up in November 2016, but they reunited in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Recently, the pair has gotten back together.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, certainly aren’t shy when it comes to their relationship. The couple has been vocal about their love for one another on social media and they reportedly recently leased a penthouse together.

Here’s a timeline of Bella Hadid and Abel Tesfaye’s relationship.

May 2015: Sources confirmed Hadid and Tesfaye were dating.

caption The two supposedly met at Coachella. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images and Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hadid and Tesfaye were allegedly first spotted together in April 2015. Tesfaye was performing at the Coachella music festival at the time and he supposedly spent a lot of his downtime with Hadid.

“They were hanging out in Coachella and were flirting lots,” a source told E! News. “They have many things in common and really enjoyed each other’s company. She loves his music as well. They are hanging out for sure now.”

A few weeks after Hadid and Tesfaye hung out at Coachella, multiple sources confirmed that the two had officially started dating. Hadid was 18 years old at the time and Tesfaye was 25.

July 2015: Tesfaye alluded to Hadid in an interview.

caption He said he didn’t know if he was in love. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS

During a New York Times interview with Tesfaye, the interviewer mentioned the “quick kiss” Hadid gave the rapper before his performance at the Museum of Modern Art.

When asked if he was in love, Tesfaye gave a conflicting answer.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t think so. Maybe. It’s no, it’s yes, it’s maybe.”

September 12, 2015: Hadid and Tesfaye held hands at New York Fashion Week.

During New York Fashion Week, Hadid and Tesfaye sat front row together at the Alexander Wang show. After the show, the paparazzi caught them holding hands as they left.

October 9, 2015: Tesfaye bought Hadid a puppy for her birthday.

caption Bella’s mom Instagrammed the event. source Instagram/yolanda.hadid

On her 19th birthday, Hadid posted an Instagram photo of her new Yorkie puppy, Hendrix. According to an interview with Rolling Stone, Tesfaye bought the dog for Hadid as a birthday gift.

The couple celebrated Hadid’s birthday alongside her mother, Yolanda, and her sister, Gigi.

February 15, 2016: Hadid and Tesfaye made their red carpet debut.

caption They both wore black. source Larry Busacca/Getty

Hadid and Tesfaye made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2016. The pair showed up to the 58th Grammy Awards hand-in-hand, both donning head-to-toe black.

Hadid later revealed to Glamour that it was an exciting night for the both of them.

“It was a big night for him,” she told the publication. “He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend, I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy.”

May 2, 2016: Hadid and Tesfaye attended the Met Gala together.

caption Once again, they wore black. source Larry Busacca/Getty

Hadid and Tesfaye took their fashion game to a new level at the 2016 Met Gala. The pair showed up wearing matching black Givenchy ensembles, which was their interpretation of that year’s theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

August 2016: Hadid talked about Tesfaye in an interview.

caption She said she’s dating Abel, not The Weeknd persona. source Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

In an interview with Glamour, Hadid finally opened up about her relationship with Tesfaye. The 22-year-old admitted that she thinks about him when she’s modeling and she made it clear that The Weeknd and Abel are two separate identities.

“I’m dating Abel,” she said. “I don’t see him as The Weeknd. I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel.”

Read More: I tried to copy Bella Hadid’s sporty street style for a week, and it was surprisingly uncomfortable

November 2016: Hadid and Tesfaye reportedly went their separate ways.

caption The source said they still love one another. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After a year and a half of dating, People reported that Hadid and Tesfaye decided to go their separate ways.

According to their source, the two were struggling to coordinate their conflicting schedules and Tesfaye wanted to focus on making his next album.

“They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends,” the source told People.

November 30, 2016: They literally crossed paths during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption Hadid was modeling in the show and The Weeknd was performing. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Just weeks after news of their split was made public, Hadid and Tesfaye saw each other again at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Hadid was walking in the show and Tesfaye was one of the performers.

Hadid walked past Tesfaye during her runway walk and their interaction quickly went viral on social media. But the model told E! News that everything was just fine between her and Tesfaye.

“This is his second year performing, and I think he’s going to kill it,” she said. “There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance.”

January 10, 2017: Tesfaye was spotted kissing Selena Gomez.

caption The pair dated for a few months. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Shortly after the new year began, People reported that Tesfaye was photographed having a few PDA moments with Selena Gomez. Dating rumors began to surface.

According to Cosmo’s reports, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram shortly after the photos were released. Hadid then posted a photo of herself giving the camera the middle finger just a few days later – she didn’t write a caption but some speculated it was directed at Gomez.

Shortly after, Gomez and Tesfaye’s relationship went fairly public.

October 30, 2017: After months of dating, Tesfaye and Gomez reportedly split.

caption The pair reportedly broke up over distance. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For months, Gomez and Tesfaye made multiple red carpet appearances together and posted Instagrams of one another. But, according to People’s reports, the couple split up in October.

November 14, 2017: Tesfaye visited Hadid’s apartment.

caption Tesfaye was seen visiting Hadid. source DC/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

A few weeks after his breakup with Gomez, Tesfaye was photographed making a visit to Hadid’s apartment. Multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the two were apparently “hanging out” again, but they weren’t officially back together.

“Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go,” one source said. “She knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends.”

May 2018: Hadid and Tesfaye cozied up in Cannes.

caption They were photographed kissing. source Mike Coppola/Getty

Hadid and Tesfaye were photographed kissing during a party in Cannes, France. According to People, the model and the musician sat next to each other during a screening at the Cannes Film Festival the next day.

June 2018: Hadid and Tesfaye spend time together in Paris.

caption The two were seen together. source KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx

A few weeks after the Cannes Film Festival, Hadid and Tesfaye were spotted in Paris together. According to Entertainment Tonight, they were seen getting drinks at a local restaurant and walking around the city with their arms around each other.

July 2018: Hadid and Tesfaye reportedly get back together.

caption Sources said the pair never got over each other. source Instagram/bellahadid

After Hadid and Tesfaye were spotted hanging out in Tokyo, E! News sources confirmed that the two were back together.

According to sources, the two had never really gotten over each other.

“Everyone around them always knew it was a matter of time and knew the undeniable bond that they had when they were together,” one source said. “They always drifted back in the same places, so it was a matter of time before they decided to commit to each other again.

October 9, 2018: Tesfaye helped throw a surprise birthday party for Hadid.

caption She posted a sweet Instagram after her birthday. source Instagram/bellahadid

Hadid spent her 22nd birthday with Tesfaye, who took her around NYC before bringing her to her surprise birthday party.

The model later shared a series of photos from the party on Instagram and she thanked her “baby” for making the surprise so special.

October 24, 2018: Sources reported that Hadid and Tesfaye signed a lease for a penthouse in NYC.

caption The pair also attended Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party together that same month. source Craig Barritt/Getty

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel gained two new neighbors when Hadid and Tesfaye reportedly signed a lease for a penthouse in their building.

Both the New York Post and TMZ reported that the couple signed a lease for a $60,000-per-month penthouse in NYC, complete with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a private outdoor area.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.