Bella Hadid wore a black bodysuit with what look like nipple and belly-button piercings over the top

- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
- Bella Hadid attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on Monday.
- For the event, she wore a black bodysuit with a high neckline and long sleeves designed by Alexander Wang.
- The suit also featured strategically-placed pearls that looked like body piercings. They were seemingly attached to the outside of her outfit.
- While it’s unclear if Hadid actually has a belly-button piercing, she does have her nipples pierced.
Bella Hadid might have started a new trend while attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on Monday.
The model posed for photographers at the event while wearing a black bodysuit designed by Alexander Wang. The suit was made from velvet, and featured both a high neckline and long sleeves. Attached to the exterior of her outfit were strategically-placed pearls that looked like nipple and belly-button piercings.
To complete her outfit, Hadid also carried a sparkling handbag and wore pointed black boots.
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rather than using an adhesive to attach the pearls to her outfit, Wang clasped them with thin silver rings.
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
While it’s unclear if Hadid has an actual belly-button piercing or not, she’s recently stepped out wearing crop tops that reveal her bare stomach.
- source
- Robert Kamau/Getty Images
However, she does have her nipples pierced. According to Refinery29, the model debuted her piercings in 2015 when she attended Vogue’s 95th anniversary party wearing a sheer top.
Hadid has also previously made a case for “freeing the nipple” on Instagram. In 2018, she shared two blurry photos of herself standing in front of a mirror while she wore a sheer black shirt that showcased her chest.
Though Instagram typically bans content that features images of women’s nipples, Hadid was seemingly able to keep her post as a result of its grainy overlay.
Representatives for Alexander Wang did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
