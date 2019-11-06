Bella Hadid wore a black bodysuit with what look like nipple and belly-button piercings over the top

caption Bella Hadid attends the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bella Hadid attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on Monday.

For the event, she wore a black bodysuit with a high neckline and long sleeves designed by Alexander Wang.

The suit also featured strategically-placed pearls that looked like body piercings. They were seemingly attached to the outside of her outfit.

While it’s unclear if Hadid actually has a belly-button piercing, she does have her nipples pierced.

Bella Hadid might have started a new trend while attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City on Monday.

The model posed for photographers at the event while wearing a black bodysuit designed by Alexander Wang. The suit was made from velvet, and featured both a high neckline and long sleeves. Attached to the exterior of her outfit were strategically-placed pearls that looked like nipple and belly-button piercings.

To complete her outfit, Hadid also carried a sparkling handbag and wore pointed black boots.

caption The pearls on her jumpsuit resemble body piercings. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rather than using an adhesive to attach the pearls to her outfit, Wang clasped them with thin silver rings.

caption Her ensemble was designed by Alexander Wang. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While it’s unclear if Hadid has an actual belly-button piercing or not, she’s recently stepped out wearing crop tops that reveal her bare stomach.

caption Bella Hadid walks around New York City on October 10. source Robert Kamau/Getty Images

However, she does have her nipples pierced. According to Refinery29, the model debuted her piercings in 2015 when she attended Vogue’s 95th anniversary party wearing a sheer top.

Hadid has also previously made a case for “freeing the nipple” on Instagram. In 2018, she shared two blurry photos of herself standing in front of a mirror while she wore a sheer black shirt that showcased her chest.

Though Instagram typically bans content that features images of women’s nipples, Hadid was seemingly able to keep her post as a result of its grainy overlay.

Representatives for Alexander Wang did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.