Bella Hadid completely transformed her look with long dark hair and a pantsuit resembling pajamas

- Bella Hadid attended an after-party for the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 runway show in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.
- The model completely transformed her look for the event, wearing long dark hair – likely a wig or extensions – styled in loose waves.
- She also donned a black-and-white Dior pantsuit, which looked like pajamas and featured a floral print.
- To complete the look, Hadid accessorized with a sparkling necklace, strappy black sandals, and blue eye makeup.
Bella Hadid looked like a new person at a Dior event in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.
The model attended an after-party for the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 runway show, and arrived wearing long dark hair – likely a wig or extensions – styled in loose waves. She also donned a black-and-white Dior pantsuit with a floral print that closely resembled pajamas.
For accessories, the model chose a sparkling necklace and strappy kitten-heel sandals.
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
As it turns out, Hadid’s suit was featured in the Dior fashion show that same day. On the runway, it was paired with a collared shirt, patterned tie, snakeskin boots, and a pink hat.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg was in the audience, and shared a video of Hadid watching the model walk down the runway wearing the matching ensemble.
- source
- Derek Blasberg/Instagram
The model’s hairstyle is a departure from the bob she wore as recently as November 15.
- source
- Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
To add a pop of color to her otherwise dark look, Hadid sported baby-blue eye shadow and pink lip gloss.
- source
- Splash News
Representatives for Bella Hadid did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.
