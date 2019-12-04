Bella Hadid completely transformed her look with long dark hair and a pantsuit resembling pajamas

By
Amanda Krause
-

  • Bella Hadid attended an after-party for the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 runway show in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.
  • The model completely transformed her look for the event, wearing long dark hair – likely a wig or extensions – styled in loose waves.
  • She also donned a black-and-white Dior pantsuit, which looked like pajamas and featured a floral print.
  • To complete the look, Hadid accessorized with a sparkling necklace, strappy black sandals, and blue eye makeup.
Bella Hadid looked like a new person at a Dior event in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

The model attended an after-party for the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 runway show, and arrived wearing long dark hair – likely a wig or extensions – styled in loose waves. She also donned a black-and-white Dior pantsuit with a floral print that closely resembled pajamas.

For accessories, the model chose a sparkling necklace and strappy kitten-heel sandals.

From left to right, there's Bella Hadid, Pietro Beccari, and Kim Jones.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As it turns out, Hadid’s suit was featured in the Dior fashion show that same day. On the runway, it was paired with a collared shirt, patterned tie, snakeskin boots, and a pink hat.

A model walks in a Dior fashion show in Florida on Tuesday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg was in the audience, and shared a video of Hadid watching the model walk down the runway wearing the matching ensemble.

Journalist Derek Blasberg captured the moment Hadid's pantsuit was showcased.

Derek Blasberg/Instagram

The model’s hairstyle is a departure from the bob she wore as recently as November 15.

In November, Bella Hadid sported a short bob hairstyle.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

To add a pop of color to her otherwise dark look, Hadid sported baby-blue eye shadow and pink lip gloss.

In some lighting, Hadid's new hair color looks like a deep shade of brown.

Splash News

Representatives for Bella Hadid did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.