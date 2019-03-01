Bella Hadid says she walked the runway with a 101-degree fever, but you wouldn’t know it from the photos

caption Bella Hadid closed Off-White’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bella Hadid has walked in dozens of shows at fashion weeks all over the world in the past month.

The model said she had a 101-degree fever before hitting the runway again for Off-White’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Hadid closed the show in a floor-length, yellow-and-gray checkered coat with matching shorts and boots from Off-White’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Between New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and now Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid has walked in dozens of shows over the past month.

Despite her busy schedule, the model was still able to power through a fever and hit the runway again on Thursday, she revealed on Instagram.

Hours before she walked in Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2019 show, Hadid posted a photo on her Instagram story with the caption: “101 fever is not cute when walking a runway.”

caption A screenshot from Bella Hadid’s Instagram story. source Bella Hadid/Instagram

Shortly after, Hadid closed Off-White’s show in a floor-length, yellow-and-gray checkered coat with matching shorts and boots.

caption Hadid kept her hair and makeup simple. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The model was joined on the runway by her sister Gigi Hadid, who wore a voluminous black wrap dress with sneakers.

caption Adut Akech, Virgil Abloh, Gigi, Bella, and Karlie Kloss pose during the Off-White show. source Peter White/Getty Images

Following Off-White’s show, Hadid shared another photo on her Instagram story of what looked like several medications and vitamins, an energy drink, and a nasal spray. “I will survive!!!!” she captioned the image.