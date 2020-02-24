Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner looked like twins in matching miniskirts and leather boots

caption Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid walk around Milan, Italy, on Friday. source Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters recently visited Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, Jenner and Bella Hadid walked around the city wearing matching miniskirts and leather boots.

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, opted for an oversized suit jacket and printed two-piece.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid looked like twins while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

The models were photographed walking around the city on Friday while wearing matching outfits, along with Gigi Hadid. Jenner opted for a black minidress with padded shoulders, as well as brown leather boots that reached her calves. Bella, on the other hand, wore a black miniskirt, knitted sweater, sheer tights, and black leather boots.

Both women completed their outfits with black sunglasses and leather jackets, which they slung over their arms.

caption Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters walk around Milan, Italy. source Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Jenner and Bella looked as though they’d stepped out of the 1990s.

Gigi also channeled the era in an oversized suit jacket, printed top, and matching pants while walking alongside Jenner. She also wore white pumps and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

caption Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner channeled ’90s fashion. source Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

This is far from the first time Jenner and the Hadids have taken fashion inspiration from earlier decades

In January, for example, Bella attended a Louis Vuitton fashion show while wearing both the bare-midriff and low-rise pant trends.

caption Her entire outfit was designed by Louis Vuitton. source Splash News

The model friends are also fans of early-2000s trends. In October 2019, Gigi rocked a multicolored turtleneck, high-waisted jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a small purse, all of which resembled fashion from the early aughts.

And earlier in February, Jenner walked around New York City wearing a head-to-toe pink outfit that was designed to look like it had a visible thong.

caption Kendall Jenner wore the outfit while out to dinner in New York City. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Representatives for Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.