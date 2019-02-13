Bella Hadid wore a zebra-print jacket with tiny sunglasses that will give you major ’90s flashbacks

caption Bella Hadid’s outfit is a throwback to the late ’90s. source Splash News

Bella Hadid rocked two popular fashion trends from the ’90s – tiny sunglasses and zebra print – in New York City on Tuesday.

The model wore a black turtleneck sweater, black pants from Dickies, and a knee-length, zebra-print peacoat after walking in Oscar de la Renta’s show at New York Fashion Week.

Hadid accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, white sneakers, a black top-handle bag from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, and tiny sunglasses.

Fellow model Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing zebra-print pants in New York City this week.

Some celebrities, like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian West, have been ditching small frames for large, goggle-like sunglasses since summer 2018.

Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City on Tuesday wearing an outfit that looked straight out of the ’90s.

The model bundled up in a black turtleneck sweater, black pants from Dickies, and a knee-length, zebra-print peacoat after walking in Oscar de la Renta’s show at New York Fashion Week.

Hadid accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, white sneakers, a black top-handle bag from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, and tiny sunglasses.

caption Hadid also rocked dark-red lipstick and nail polish. source Splash News

Fellow model Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing zebra print while out and about in New York City this week.

Jenner turned heads on Monday in a pair of velvet zebra-print pants from Auto Body and a black cropped puffer coat by Balenciaga. She completed the casual ensemble with a black patent-leather handbag from By Far, Yeezy Wave Runners, and sleek, sporty sunglasses.

caption Jenner kept her hair and makeup simple. source Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images

Tiny sunglasses and zebra-print clothing are just two popular trends from the ’90s that have resurfaced on runways in recent years, along with neon and athleisure.

Read more: 10 fashion trends you shouldn’t be afraid to try, according to experts

caption Naomi Campbell models a zebra dress from Versace’s Summer 1996 haute couture collection on January 20, 1996. source Dave Benett/Getty Images

caption Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow rock tiny sunglasses in New York City on April 28, 1996. source Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage via Getty Images

Although it’s worth mentioning some celebrities – like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian West – have been ditching small frames for large, goggle-like sunnies since summer 2018.