Bella Hadid wore a zebra-print jacket with tiny sunglasses that will give you major ’90s flashbacks

Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City on Tuesday wearing an outfit that looked straight out of the ’90s.
The model bundled up in a black turtleneck sweater, black pants from Dickies, and a knee-length, zebra-print peacoat after walking in Oscar de la Renta’s show at New York Fashion Week.
Hadid accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, white sneakers, a black top-handle bag from Christian Dior’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection, and tiny sunglasses.
Fellow model Kendall Jenner was also spotted wearing zebra print while out and about in New York City this week.
Jenner turned heads on Monday in a pair of velvet zebra-print pants from Auto Body and a black cropped puffer coat by Balenciaga. She completed the casual ensemble with a black patent-leather handbag from By Far, Yeezy Wave Runners, and sleek, sporty sunglasses.
Tiny sunglasses and zebra-print clothing are just two popular trends from the ’90s that have resurfaced on runways in recent years, along with neon and athleisure.
Although it’s worth mentioning some celebrities – like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian West – have been ditching small frames for large, goggle-like sunnies since summer 2018.
