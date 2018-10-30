Bella Hadid wore a $1,690 puffer coat over what looked like denim pajamas during a daytime stroll with The Weeknd

On Monday, Bella Hadid was spotted walking around New York City hand-in-hand with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Bella Hadid wore a comfortable fall look during a recent stroll with The Weeknd.

On Monday, the model was spotted walking around New York City hand-in-hand with the rapper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Hadid swapped out her usual sporty threads for a $1,690 navy blue and black puffer coat from Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

caption Meanwhile, The Weeknd wore two jackets, an orange baseball cap, and black skinny jeans. source Splash News

Under the jacket, she wore a matching shirt and pant set that looked like it was made of a dark-wash denim-style material from afar. (The Ellie Mae pieces are actually made mostly of cotton.)

Hadid left her shirt unbuttoned from the chest down, exposing her midriff in a makeshift cutout. The model accessorized the ensemble with black Dr. Martens boots and a mini Prada handbag.

