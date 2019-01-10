Bella Hadid wore a neon yellow vest over her shirt without pants for one of her boldest looks yet

- source
- Bella Hadid is widely known for her daring style and bold fashion choices.
- On Wednesday, the model was spotted in New York City attending the Louis Vuitton x Chrome Hearts store-opening party while wearing a neon yellow safety vest over her long, button-down shirt.
- She also rocked the “no-pants” trend with her bright ensemble, a look that she’s donned multiple times before.
Bella Hadid is no stranger to taking fashion risks. As a model, she’s worn tons of daring looks on the runway, from sparkling lingerie to condom-inspired earrings. And she’s incorporated just as many bold outfits into her daily wardrobe.
On Wednesday, Hadid showed off her style while in New York City to attend a Louis Vuitton x Chrome Hearts store-opening party.
While there, she essentially wore a neon yellow safety vest over a long, button-down shirt. She paired her ensemble with chunky sneakers, ankle-length socks, diamond jewelry, and no pants.
The model’s ensemble was comprised entirely of Louis Vuitton clothes and Chrome Hearts jewels
According to Instagram account @bellah.closet, which track’s Hadid’s style, her neon vest and baby-blue shirt were pieces from the Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Men’s Spring/Summer ’19 collection. Hadid’s sneakers were also designed by Louis Vuitton and cost $1,090.
Regarding her jewelry, Hadid chose to wear two pairs of earrings from Chrome Hearts, including one $350 pair called Hooped Cross.
Hadid chose to ditch trousers for her neon ensemble
A fan of the “no-pants” trend, Hadid wore her button-down shirt like a dress, with no pants underneath. It’s far from the first time that the model has donned the look.
In October, Hadid put a fall twist on the “no-pants” style by wearing a long, pumpkin-colored turtleneck. She paired the outfit with black boots, a shiny handbag, and sunglasses.
She’s worn plenty of other bold outfits in recent months
Also in October, Hadid walked around New York City with her boyfriend The Weeknd while wearing a $1,690 puffer coat over what appeared to be denim pajamas.
Read more: 21 of Bella Hadid’s wildest outfits that show off her daring style
One month later, she took her audacious style to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party. For the event, Hadid chose a see-through dress that featured a daring V-shaped neckline.
