Bella Hadid reportedly edited the caption of her photos from a Victoria’s Secret fitting after people said she looked ‘too skinny’

caption Bella Hadid received some negative comments on her latest Instagram post. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bella Hadid posted photos of her recent fitting for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The Instagram post prompted some negative comments from people who thought the model’s figure looked “unhealthy” and “too skinny.”

People reported that Hadid edited the caption of the post to address the comments about her body.

Bella Hadid is currently preparing for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is being filmed on Thursday. In the days leading up to the event, she’s been posting some sneak peeks of what to expect on Instagram.

On Sunday, she posted a series of photos from recent fittings in New York City, and the pictures prompted some negative comments about her body.

While some people called the photos “beautiful” and “stunning,” others chimed in with comments pointing to the model’s figure.

“She looks really unhealthy,” one person commented. Another added, “I can see your ribs, this is too skinny.”

Some suggested that Hadid is a bad role model for others, with one person commenting, “You models are scary looking and bad influences on the health of young girls.”

Though Hadid has not responded directly to any of the comments, People reported that she later edited the caption of her post to include the following line: “all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet.”

The full caption of her post reads: “@victoriassecret fittings today????i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever???? (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️????????????).”

caption Hadid will walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The criticism comes as several people are calling on Victoria’s Secret to become more size-inclusive with its casting.

One of the most vocal critics of the brand is model Robyn Lawley, who recently launched a petition to urge Victoria’s Secret to “be more diverse and inclusive of body shapes and sizes on their runways.” So far, over 8,600 people have signed the petition.

Representatives for Bella Hadid and Victoria’s Secret did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

