Bella Hadid channeled the early 2000s in an all-denim outfit that included a $2,550 jean trench coat

By
Amanda Krause
-

Bella Hadid attends a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, France.

caption
Bella Hadid attends a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, France.
source
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
  • Bella Hadid attended a Balenciaga runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
  • Outside the event, she was photographed wearing an all-denim outfit that included baggy jeans, an unbuttoned shirt, and jean trench coat.
  • She also wore a tan camisole underneath, and finished the look with black Balenciaga shoes.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bella Hadid showed her love for denim while in Paris, France, on Sunday.

The model attended a Balenciaga show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and was photographed outside the event. At the time, she was wearing baggy cargo jeans, an unbuttoned denim shirt, and a tan crop top underneath.

To complete the look, Hadid donned a $2,550 Balenciaga trench coat, which was also made from denim.

Bella Hadid's denim outfit was designed by Balenciaga.

caption
Bella Hadid’s denim outfit was designed by Balenciaga.
source
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The only pieces of Hadid’s outfit not made from denim were her $1,190 Balenciaga heels and black-and-gold sunglasses.

The outfit stood out from others she’s worn during Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, for example, she walked around the city in a pinstripe getup and diamonds. Her look included a white blouse with puffy sleeves, a black vest, red tie, and pearl belt.

That night, she also wore her hair in a half-up half-down style, and donned heavy black eye makeup.

She previously rocked a pinstripe getup.

caption
She previously rocked a pinstripe getup.
source
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Days earlier, during Milan Fashion Week on February 24, she matched with Kendall Jenner by wearing a miniskirt and leather boots. At the time, she also wore a knitted sweater and sheer black tights.

Though Bella Hadid has a unique style, she isn't afraid to match with her friends.

caption
Though Bella Hadid has a unique style, she isn’t afraid to match with her friends.
source
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Representatives for Balenciaga did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.