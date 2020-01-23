Bella Hadid wore a daring denim crop top held together by safety pins in Paris

caption Bella Hadid leaves a fashion show in Paris, France, on Wednesday. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Bella Hadid walked the Jean Paul Gaultier runway in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

After the show, she was photographed wearing a denim crop top held together by safety pins.

She also wore a colorful beret, oversized denim blazer, and mustard-yellow jeans with black laces.

To complete the look, Hadid carried a denim handbag.

Bella Hadid looked like she stepped out of the ’70s while in Paris, France, this week.

She walked the runway at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris on Wednesday, and was photographed wearing denim on denim as she left. Her oversized blazer was made from the fabric, as was her daring crop top – which was held together by two large safety pins.

Hadid also wore a rainbow beret, which looked like it came straight from an earlier decade.

caption Almost every inch of Hadid’s latest outfit was made from denim. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The rest of Hadid’s outfit looked just as daring. Her mustard-yellow jeans, for example, were laced with black strings up each pant leg. Her denim, duffel-style handbag also matched her look.

For shoes, the model opted for chunky black boots.

caption Her outfit was seemingly inspired by the ’70s. source Splash News

Hadid’s latest look was one of many wild outfits she’s worn while in Paris. On Saturday, for example, she opted for a monochrome outfit that included gray plaid pants, black boots, and a gray leather-style jacket that flared slightly at the waist.

The model also wore a fuzzy bucket hat.

caption Bella Hadid walks around Paris in a gray outfit on Saturday. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

On January 16, Hadid donned a blue crop top and matching low-rise pants designed by Louis Vuitton. Her outfit was seemingly inspired by early-2000s fashion trends, many of which seem to be coming back in style.

On top, she wore a Louis Vuitton jacket embellished with padded logo patches.

caption Bella Hadid heads to a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, France, on January 16. source Splash News

Representatives for Bella Hadid did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.