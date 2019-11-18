Bella Hadid paired unbuttoned pants with one of the year’s biggest shoe trends

caption Bella Hadid attends a Vogue Fashion Festival event in Paris, France. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Bella Hadid attended a photo-call for the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, France, on Friday.

She wore a brown tank top with detached sleeves for the event, as well as a pair of unbuttoned Alexander Wang pants.

Hadid completed the look with one of the year’s biggest shoe trends: square-toed heels.

The model previously stepped out in another standout ensemble that included a leather jacket with no shirt underneath.

Bella Hadid is no stranger to making daring fashion choices.

On Friday, the model attended a photo-call for the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, France, wearing an unconventional look. She donned a brown tank top with detached long sleeves and a knot at the waist, as well as unbuttoned jeans with leather panels attached to each pant leg.

Hadid’s top was designed by Chrome Hearts, and her pants were created by Alexander Wang.

To complete her look, Hadid wore one of the year’s biggest shoe trends: square-toed heels. Her shoes were seemingly made from leather, though they were almost entirely covered by her oversized jeans.

In addition to her unique ensemble, the model also wore two cross necklaces and a silver ring. Her hair, on the other hand, was styled in a rounded bob.

caption Bella Hadid poses at a photo-call for the Vogue Fashion Festival. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

That same day, Hadid wore yet another striking outfit. While at the Vogue Fashion Festival, she wore a Supriya Lele leather coat with no shirt underneath. The jacket reached her knees, and was held together with two tiny strings tied across her chest.

She also wore pointed leather boots, and trousers that had an uneven waistline held up by criss-cross strings that extended across her stomach.

caption Bella Hadid walks around Paris, France, on Friday. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

On November 4, Hadid showed her affinity for Alexander Wang designs once again in a black jumpsuit embellished with pearls. The jewels were strategically placed across her chest and stomach, and therefore resembled both nipple and belly-button piercings.

She wore the outfit to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City.

caption Bella Hadid at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Representatives for Alexander Wang and Chrome Hearts did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.