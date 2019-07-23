Bella Thorne opened up about her childhood sexual abuse and why she never went to the police

caption Bella Throne rose to fame as a Disney actress when she was in her early teens. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opened up about her childhood sexual abuse in a heartbreaking poem from her new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

Thorne, who says she was abused from the ages of 6 to 14, said in the poem that she felt “ashamed” and “disgusting” because of the abuse.

“He didn’t have to deal with the countless times he molested me,” Thorne wrote of her abuser.

In the poem, she also explained why she hadn’t gone to the police with her abuse allegations.

In her new book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” former Disney actress and author Bella Thorne opened up about her childhood sexual abuse in a heartbreaking poem.

“He didn’t have to deal with the countless times he molested me, / he didn’t deal with the countless times I felt ashamed or disgusting,” Thorne, 21, wrote in the poem.

She explained why she let the abuse continue for so long, attributing it to Stockholm syndrome, which is a condition when a captive feels an alliance with their captor:

“Putting trust or love into your / captor because it’s the only way you can deal with the situation in front / of you,” Thorne wrote.

“The only way I could deal with it I guess, is by loving it / loving this cruel nature of his. Hating what he was doing to me / but trying to convince myself that I loved it,” the poem continued.

Thorne also revealed how she struggled with feeling “selfish” for not doing more to stop the abuse.

“I was letting it happen to me. / I wasn’t kicking his teeth in,” she wrote.

“So how can I sit here / and write this and do nothing about it. / because / I / am/ selfish.”

The second half of the poem features Thorne explaining why she hadn’t gone to the police or pressed charges against her abuser. She called the legal system “so f—– up,” and condemned it for “mak[ing] their victims feel like villains.”

“I don’t want to sit down with the cops and convince them I was raped many times / why should I have to convince someone I was taken advantage of?” Thorne wrote.

She added that she “was not… asking for this cruelty” at age six, which is when she says the abuse began.

Thorne revealed in January 2018 that she’d been sexually abused until she was 14.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14. When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it,” the actress wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

“Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive,” Thorne continued, concluding her caption with the #TimesUp hashtag.

The actress elaborated on her experience writing about her abuse during a segment on YouTuber Logan Paul’s podcast on July 12, including her decision to refer to herself as “selfish” in the poem.

“I am selfish because I won’t just put myself through the pain of describing every story in detail that I’ve spent so long trying to forget,” Thorne told Paul.

“And have reworked my mental brain so I don’t have flashbacks all the time and to go back there again, over, and over, and over.”

Thorne revealed on the podcast that she had high hopes for the book.

“I really want this book to help me mentally and open my brain,” she said to Paul.

“I guess I’m always searching for an answer, and thinking maybe this book will be it. I don’t know.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.