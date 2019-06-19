Bella Thorne just leaked her own nude photos — here are 7 other times she’s broken the internet with controversy

caption Actress/singer Bella Thorne visits SiriusXM Studios in 2019. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Image

Bella Throne recently posted nudes to thwart a hacker who threatened to post them.

Her decision has been met with polarizing reactions with some people describing her decision as empowering, while others thought she shouldn’t post them at all.

The outspoken former Disney Channel star has often found herself causing a stir online.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Bella Thorne is no stranger to controversy.

The outspoken 21-year-old actress recently made headlines for posting nudes in response to a hacker she accused of threatening to release her topless photos. Thorne shared screenshots of texts from the alleged hacker with the images to her Twitter.

“I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME,” she wrote.

Her decision to post the nudes was polarizing. Some people felt her choice was empowering, but others thought she shouldn’t have posted them. As of publication, her tweets and the photos are still online, and Thorne hasn’t said anything else about the decision.

This isn’t the first time the former Disney star has made headlines. Here are seven other times the actress has caused an internet stir.

Thorne said her ex-boyfriend Mod Sun won’t return her passport, wallet, or computer.

caption Mod Sun and Bella Thorne arrive at the premiere of Netflix’s “The Dirt.” source Mod Sun and Bella Thorne arrive at the premiere of Netflix’s “The Dirt.”

During an interview on “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” Thorne said he still has her possessions and won’t return them.

Mod Sun admitted to TMZ that he had some of her objects but said that he tried to get them back to her. He said he was going out of the country when she asked for her passport but let someone look in his home. He also claimed she “broke into” his house and took her laptop then.

She was accused of including a racist comment in a body-positive message.

caption Bella Thorne attends the Build Series in 2019. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Thorne was featured in a 2017 spread for GQ Mexico and wrote a body-positive post about asking for no retouching on the photo.

“Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted,” she wrote. “Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone. That it’s OK.”

But at the end of her message, Thorne added, “So hip hop your a– over the fence and GET OVER IT.”

Some people thought the line was a joke about immigration, as parts of the Mexico-United States border includes walls and fences. The line also brought to mind President Donald Trump’s calls for a wall separating the two countries.

Rob Lowe called Bella Thorne out for complaining about traffic during the devastating California mudslides.

caption Rob Lowe had words for Bella Thorne. source Michael Kovac and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Southern California was hit severe mudslides in January 2018 that left a number of people dead. During the mudslides, Thorne tweeted about Los Angeles traffic preventing her from getting to her now-ex-boyfriend Mod Sun’s concert on time.

Her now-deleted tweet read, “F— you 101 to santa barbra [sic]. I’m missing my boyfriends [sic] first date on his tour.”

Rob Lowe, whose family had to evacuate their home, posted a photo of her tweet on his Instagram and wrote a message for the actress.

“This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood,” he wrote. “Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

The actress later tweeted that she had “no idea” what had been causing the delays.

She was accused of ripping off another beauty brand.

caption Bella Thorne attends the screening of “Midnight Sun” at The Landmark in 2018. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Thorne released two eye shadow palettes through her record label, Filthy Fangs, in August 2018. But shortly after their release, people claimed she copied Juvia’s Place, an independently owned beauty brand.

Juvia’s Place creator ChiChi Eburu gave a statement to INSIDER and acknowledged the similarities.

“There are some similarities across every spectrum but we need to keep pushing forward,” Eburu said. “It’s unacceptable, seems like Bella’s team members didn’t do enough research.”

Thorne responded to some tweets and posted some thoughts on her Instagram story.

“Shoutout to anyone dumb enough to say that every makeup palette looks the same, bro,” she said in a video. “Cause guess what? Every palette does look the same, except for mine. It don’t look the same as anyone’s.”

Thorne claimed she was almost fired from Disney for wearing a bikini.

caption Bella Thorne called Disney out. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Thorne starred on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” for three seasons but claims she was almost fired when she was 14 for wearing a “sexy” bikini.

In an interview with “ Under the Influence,” a YouTube interview series, Thorne says she was threatened after wearing a black, lace-lined bikini but that the show’s fans saved her.

“They said, ‘You’re lucky that Bella has such a fanbase that we can’t afford to fire her at this moment in time. But if she does one more other thing, we will,'” she said.

A Disney Channel spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that Thorne’s “job was not threatened and would not be jeopardized merely over her bathing suit choice.”

Thorne claimed she was bullied by the people behind her canceled show “Famous In Love.”

caption “Famous In Love” aired two seasons. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Thorne told the Los Angeles Times that Freeform, the network behind her show “Famous In Love,” saw her as “uncontrollable and crazy” and called her “ugly” in e-mails.

In addition to the emails, Thorne said there was an occurrence on the set that led cast members to text her apologies.

“After, the cast was texting me, ‘Oh, my God, Bella. I am so sorry. That was so awkward. I feel so bad. Do you want me to come over to your room?’ ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe they did that.'” she said. “It was all supposed to change on season two, and it didn’t.”

Thorne also responded to tweets that the show had been canceled and said she’d be “upset” if that’s how she learned the news. Freeform said that no decision had been made at that time but the show was later canceled.

Thorne isn’t shy about shutting down body-hair and body shamers.

caption Bella Thorne at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress isn’t shy about posting photos of her body hair and unshaven armpits, but she’s often attacked by people online who call her names and shame her.

She continues to share photos of herself in response to those perpetuating genders norms and will not apologize for doing what she wants to her own body. In 2017, the actress proudly showed off her underarm hair in a Snapchat and even licked her armpit. In a 2018 photoshoot, she flaunted her hair while in a bikini.