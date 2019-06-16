Bella Thorne posted nude photos of herself on Twitter after a hacker allegedly threatened to leak them

caption Bella Thorne. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Actress Bella Thorne posted NSFW photographs of herself on Twitter on June 15, along with screenshots that appear to show a conversation with an unknown number that’s in possession of the photos.

She accompanied the screenshots with a note detailing the alleged harassment and threats from a hacker.

Thorne said she posted the photos herself to reclaim her power and explained how much the entire ordeal upset her.

The note ended with Thorne telling the alleged hacker that she had called the FBI.

On June 15, “Famous in Love” actress Bella Thorne posted two very NSFW screenshots of a text conversation between herself and unknown number that she alleges to be a hacker.

She posted a [NSFW] statement on the Notes app alongside the photos, saying she was “threatened with my own nudes.”

“I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see,” Thorne wrote. “He has sent me multiple nude photos of other celebs, he won’t stop with me or them he will just keep going.”

This is far from the first time NSFW photos have been leaked of celebrities without their permission, the most famous being the iCloud hack of 2014, in which celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, and Kaley Cuoco all had private photos illegally disseminated on the internet.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f——- sick of it, I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON’T [sic] GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME,” Thorne continued in her statement. “I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U [sic] can’t control my life u never will.”

caption Thorne held nothing back on Twitter. source Greg Doherty/Getty Images

She finished off by writing, “Oh yea, the FBI will be at your house shortly so watch. Your. Mother. F—–‘. Back.”

As of now her Twitter account remains active, and the screenshots are still on her timeline.