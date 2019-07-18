Bella Thorne lashed out at ex girlfriend Tana Mongeau, saying she ‘broke girl code’ and ‘dated me for Twitter’

caption Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne. source Tana Mongeau / YouTube

YouTuber Tana Mongeau and actress Bella Thorne broke up in February, but have always claimed there is no bad blood between them.

This seems to have changed since Thorne tweeted the pair are “no longer good” and Mongeau “broke girl code” on Wednesday night.

Mongeau responded, saying she had no idea what she had done wrong. Soon afterward, the pair seemed to take the argument offline.

Things have seemed good between the two, even though Mongeau recently got engaged to fellow controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

Mongeau was also recently spotted out for dinner with Thorne’s other ex-partner – rapper Mod Sun.

But that all seems to have changed since Thorne tweeted that the pair are "no longer good" on Wednesday night.

Thorne said Mongeau “broke girl code” and she is “over it.”

Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019

Mongeau responded with “?????”, apparently having no idea what Thorne was referring to.

“Imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me………………..” she tweeted back. “wtf is this b :/”

????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me……………….. wtf is this b :/ — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 17, 2019

The exchange continued, but the following tweets have now been deleted. Thorne told Mongeau “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

Mongeau responded asking what Thorne was doing and she had no idea why she was mad.

“I’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you,” she wrote.

source Tana Mongeau / Twitter

Since this exchange, Mongeau and Thorne appear to have taken the argument offline. Things have seemed good between the two, even though Mongeau recently got engaged to fellow controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

When Thorne heard the news, she posted two photos on her Finstagram – and alternative Instagram account called “thatweirdbitchbella” – of her crying with the caption “When ur ex gets engaged,” followed by 35 sobbing emojis.

It appeared to be a joke, because she had also shared a photo of her kissing Mongeau a few hours later, wishing her a happy birthday and calling her a “special girl.”

Mongeau was also present when Thorne appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive,” where she opened up about her history of being sexually abused when she was growing up. The pair joked together, so it looked like they were still getting along fine.

However, Thorne did call out Mongeau for her photo-editing on Instagram, signaling it as part of a bigger problem around young people’s self-esteem.

“With Instagram, they should really snap down – sorry Tana – on FaceTune and Photoshop,” she said.

View this post on Instagram mineeee A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Also, on Monday, Mongeau was photographed going out for dinner with Thorne’s other ex-partner – rapper Mod Sun.

The Daily Mail reported they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Hollywood together, and drove away in Mod Sun’s orange convertible.