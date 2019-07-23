Bella Thorne posted an intimate letter to her mom: ‘I’m sorry for the words I said’

caption Twenty-one-year-old Bella Thorne rose to fame on Disney Channel. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Bella Thorne shared a handwritten note to her mother, Tamara Thorne, via Instagram on Monday.

The note, accompanied by a collage of photos with her mother, addressed the “f—ed up” relationship that Thorne believes they share.

“I’m sorry for the words I have said. I needed to get them out from lingering underneath my skin,” she wrote. “I know your life hasn’t been perfect and I know that that’s why mine hasn’t been either.”

Thorne recently released a poetry book, in which she opens up about sexual abuse that she says she suffered throughout her childhood.

The letter was accompanied by three photos of Thorne and her mother, Tamara Thorne. The 21-year-old actress also typed a slightly altered version of the note in the post’s caption.

The note is also published in Thorne’s recently released poetry book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” in which she opens up about her troubled childhood – including the sexual abuse that she allegedly suffered throughout her childhood.

Another poem included in the book, titled “A love note to my mother,” goes into further detail about their strained relationship.

“I wish u saw me. / Saw us. Dani remy kaili / I wish u saw all we ever / really needed was you… / Now I’ll never know what a mother is suppose to be or act or / how they are suppose to show love. I just / want you to know these / things,” Thorne wrote.

“I want you to KNOW,” the poem continues, “I’ll spend my whole life re learning / Re teaching myself / Undoing everything you have taught me.”

caption Remy, Bella, Kaili, and Dani Thorne in 2009. source Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Thorne’s father, Delancey Thorne, died in an automobile accident when she was just 9 years old. Thorne and her three older siblings – her half-sister Kaili, sister Dani, and brother Remy – relocated to Los Angeles with her mother, according to the Daily Mail.

The four Thorne kids were also raised alongside Stephan Muskus, “who was taken in by Tamara and Delancey as a young boy and was treated like a second son,” according to the Mail’s sources.

Thorne’s mother told the Mail in 2018 that she didn’t know about her daughter’s abuse until she opened up about it publicly.

“It’s a private family matter and I only just found out now,” Tamara said, just days after Thorne posted online about her experience. “I’m just talking to a therapist about it. I’m processing it – it’s not something I knew about before.”

Thorne had posted about her sexual abuse on the same day as the 2018 Golden Globes, when supporters of the Time’s Up movement agreed to wear black in order to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night,” Thorne wrote on Instagram. “Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did.”

More recently, Thorne said she experienced “Stockholm syndrome” in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday.

“When you’re raised with someone and you don’t know that it’s wrong, it’s just very, like – an everyday occurrence, like, ‘no big deal,'” she said.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.