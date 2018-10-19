Bella Thorne says people think she’s a ‘heroin addict’ because of her cystic acne: ‘I’m just smoking weed’

caption Bella Thorne is a 21-year-old former Disney star. source Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Bella Thorne recently discussed her drug usage in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

She said that when her skin is bad, tabloids will suggest that it’s because of “serious drugs.”

“So are you telling every kid with cystic acne that they must be a heroin addict?” she said. “I’m just smoking weed.”

She also said she used to be “super, super against weed” because she was a “really good two-shoes” as a teenager.

Bella Thorne believes that her cystic acne leads people to believe that she uses “serious drugs.”

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Thorne opened up about smoking weed and slammed speculation that she’s a “heroin addict.”

“The Daily Mail will be like, ‘Bella must have been out partying last night’ because they got a photo of me not wearing makeup with acne,” she says. “They’re like, ‘She looks really tired out. Maybe the drugs are really wearing on her skin.'”

Thorne said she even draws beauty marks, using makeup to highlight the freckles on her face, to distract from her blemishes.

“I get so mad,” she continued. “So are you telling every kid with cystic acne that they must be a heroin addict? I think they think I take serious drugs, and I’m just smoking weed.”

I went to Bella Thorne's house. I spent four hours there. We smoked weed. She cried on my lap. We played with her 19 cats. And I learned a lot: https://t.co/lDzeOSyTrb pic.twitter.com/MuQrqN7LuD — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 18, 2018

The 21-year-old actress also said she used to be “super, super against weed” because she was a “really good two-shoes” as a teenager.

“When I was 16, my boyfriend smoked weed and I would get so upset,” she said. “I thought it was the devil’s lettuce. I was always the really good two-shoes – the one that was the teacher’s pet in that annoying sense.”

Now, apparently, there’s an area in her kitchen “entirely devoted to marijuana.”

This is not the first time Thorne has addressed speculation about her drug use. Back in May, Thorne posted a makeup-free photo of herself; some commenters suggested the 20-year-old was on drugs, like meth or cocaine, when the photo was taken.

“Cuz [sic] I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m im crack?” she wrote on Twitter.

You guys got me fucked what what cuz I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m im crack? pic.twitter.com/CYxGDO34jy — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) May 17, 2018

She continued to slam internet trolls, and called their criticism “disgusting.”

Thorne ended the Twitter thread by suggesting that haters evaluate the things they say online, and remember that she’s a “real person” just like them.

