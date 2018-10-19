Bella Thorne says she was bullied by the people behind her canceled show ‘Famous in Love,’ including being called ‘ugly’ in e-mails

caption Bella Thorne on “Famous In Love.” source freeform

Bella Thorne claims she was bullied by Freeform, the network behind her canceled show “Famous in Love.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 21-year-old actress and singer said she was seen as “uncontrollable and crazy” by the network and claims they called her “ugly” in e-mails.

“There were some things – there were some comments made that – I don’t know,” she said. “I’m trying to find a way around it. One issue is when you have a girl, a young girl who is on your show, you can’t tell her that she’s ugly or she’s fat or she’s this or she’s that because that’s going to make her feel bad.”

She added that on top of the e-mails, “there was another thing that was in front of everyone on set,” but didn’t say what had happened. Thorne said cast members texted her with apologies for the experience afterwards.

“After, the cast was texting me, ‘Oh, my God, Bella. I am so sorry. That was so awkward. I feel so bad. Do you want me to come over to your room?’ ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe they did that.'” she said. “It was all supposed to change on season two, and it didn’t.”

Freeform declined to comment for the Los Angeles Times article.

When “Famous In Love” was canceled in June 2018, Thorne tweeted about hearing the news on Twitter.