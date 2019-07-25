Bella Thorne’s staff reportedly tipped off paparazzi to her whereabouts for extra publicity on her book tour

caption Bella Thorne holding her new book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.” source Adrian Edwards / Getty

Bella Thorne is currently promoting her new book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

It contains poems, illustrations, and short essays about her life, including her struggle with being a survivor of sexual abuse as a child.

Page Six reported that her team informed the paparazzi of her whereabouts to increase publicity.

After the tip-off, there were 15 photographers waiting for her at “Good Morning America,” a source told the publication.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Bella Thorne is currently promoting the release of her new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” which contains poems, illustrations, and short essays about her life, including her struggle with being a survivor of sexual abuse as a child.

According to Page Six, Thorne was eager for a lot of publicity around the book. So much so, her team tipped off paparazzi as to her whereabouts when traveling around New York.

A source told Page Six a “Thorne lackey” appeared outside the venue of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Tuesday, and told the photographers Thorne’s full schedule. Afterward, she was headed to “Good Morning America,” somewhere in Brooklyn, then a book signing.

“And sure enough, a source told us, ‘There were 15 fotogs waiting for her at a pre-tape [interview for ‘GMA’] at a random spot in Chelsea,'” reported Page Six.

Read more: Bella Thorne lashed out at ex girlfriend Tana Mongeau, saying she ‘broke girl code’ and ‘dated me for Twitter’

When talking to ABC about the new book, Thorne revealed she identifies as pansexual.

“I like sexy. I love skin, like I love seeing skin. I like sexy,” she told ABC’s Juju Chang. “I like sexy girls, I like sexy guys. I like sexy in general, you know?”

Thorne has had several relationships that she has been public about. One of the most high profile was her open relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The pair often said they were in an open relationship, meaning Thorne also dated rapper Mod Sun at the same time. Thorne split with both Mongeau and Mod Sun this year.

INSIDER has reached out to representatives for Thorne for comment.