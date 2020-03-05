Las Vegas changes quickly but the Bellagio is timeless — just be sure to book a room facing the daily fountain show

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Bellagio Las Vegas is a top-rated hotel on the Las Vegas Strip renowned for well-appointed rooms, abundant art and gardens, fine dining, high-end shops, top-tier gaming, and a delightful show put on daily by its namesake fountains.

Rooms have a sense of subdued luxury over neon opulence and start at $149 for standard accommodations.

I stayed in a mid-tier Fountain View King, which starts around $180 to $200 nightly, which I chose for the fountain views; I wouldn’t stay here without them.

As a Las Vegas local, I have seen the Bellagio fountains go off hundreds – possibly thousands – of times. But it was only recently that I learned seeing them from a guest room at the resort would be wildly different from observing them from Planet Hollywood across the street.

Watching the fountains dance from the floor-to-ceiling window of a Fountain View King room on the 24th-floor placed me directly above the dazzling display. It was like I was seeing them for the first time.

The fountains are no doubt the star attraction, but they’re hardly the only reason to stay here. Located in the center of the Strip, the Bellagio is a luxury property that offers fancy suites to high rollers but also books basic but upscale rooms for under $200. As such, the vibe is accessible luxury – think afternoon tea or a craft cocktail over two-for-one shots.

I stayed in a mid-tier Fountain View King, comped for review, but starts at $180 per night and would have cost $214 for the night I visited, plus taxes and a $45 daily resort fee. A standard room without the view will cost $50 to $100 less, though, the vantage point is more than worth it. I’d gladly spend my own money for a Fountain View King because the angle facing the fountains is one you can’t see from any other hotel in Las Vegas.

caption Garden displays lend a feeling of fresh air and color to the hotel and casino. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

The first thing I saw when I entered Bellagio Las Vegas was the famed Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. This 14,000-square-foot space sits below a glass-domed ceiling and is filled with flowers and fountains that rotate seasonally. It’s adjacent to the lobby, which features a similar garden theme behind the front desk. During my stay, the Chinese New Year display was in full bloom. Whether you do it right away or during your stay, don’t miss a peek around here. It’s a tranquil moment away from the bustle of the Strip.

At the front desk, a long line snaked beneath the candy-colored Dale Chihuly glass sculpture on the ceiling. I looked up at the red, blue, and yellow glass flowers and readied myself for a very long wait. Las Vegas check-in lines are notoriously long, so much so that I’ll usually grab a cocktail and finish it during the process.

On this day, it took me about 15 minutes to get to the front. By Vegas standards, that is fast. The woman who checked me in confirmed the pool was open and encouraged me to call if I needed dinner reservations.

caption The hallway felt upscale and traditional of a high-end hotel. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

From here, it was a long – but clearly marked – walk through the casino floor to the elevators. A security guard glanced at my room card and then I scanned it inside the elevator to access my floor. The hallway was dimly lit and quiet, save for celebratory sounds emitting from the occasional open door.

caption My King-sized bed felt unique thanks to statement design. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

I stayed in a Fountain View King room, a mid-tier room that can be booked for as low as $180 or as much as $500+. That’s a big range, and those higher prices are most commonly found during spring break, over a holiday, or on a weekend night. On an average night, this room will likely cost around $215.

The room felt generously-sized at 510-square-feet and I was impressed to learn that even entry-level rooms at the Bellagio have this same square footage. In comparison, basic rooms at Caesars Palace, which is a similar level of hotel, start at just 350 square feet.

In the bedroom, an abstract sage and purple accent wall framed a king bed with white linens. A tufted headboard was lit by two small overhead lights – perfect for reading a book in bed.

The mirrored armoire with two terry cloth bathrobes inside was attached to a dresser and a cabinet contained a small refrigerator. Like many Vegas hotel rooms, the refrigerator was filled with soda, liquor, and beer – in other words, no room for my own items. There was, however, a silver ice bucket and two wine glasses on the dresser.

I had some trouble sleeping that night because the bed was a little hard and the overstuffed pillows were similarly stiff. Also, the temperature of the room was warm. I got up during the night and turned the thermostat down into the 60s. I expected a near-Arctic chill, but the resulting temperature was still somewhat stuffy.

caption The incredible Bellagio fountain views observed from my room’s perch above. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

Inside, a glossy marble hallway led to a bedroom with quatrefoil patterned carpeting. I pushed the button on the wall that drew back the curtains, and as the sun set on the Las Vegas Strip, Bellagio’s fountain show began.

The television, which was on when I entered the room, played the same song that was streaming outside. I thought this was a nice touch, as I otherwise wouldn’t have been able to hear the music through the thick soundproofed glass.

A heavy wooden desk sat to the right of the floor-to-ceiling window, making it easy to watch the action on the Strip while working. Around 6 p.m., a housekeeper knocked on the door and offered turndown service and a box of Belgian chocolates.

The bathroom was mostly marble stocked with a toothbrush, toothpaste, and razor, which was the perfect touch as I had coincidentally forgotten all three.

There was a large soaking tub, which I’ve come to expect in Vegas, as well as a separate glass stall shower, wide vanity mirror with a single sink, and the curious addition of three green clay decorative pots.

caption Marble floors added an overall sense of luxury. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

Overall, the highlights of the room were the size, the view, turndown service, and the thoughtful bathroom amenities, which came together to offer a really well-rounded stay. The rate of $214 for my visit felt quite reasonable as well for the five-star service.

If you’re less enthusiastic about the view and prefer to spend your time out on the Strip, consider the basic option, which is the Resort King. It offers the same square footage and is typically priced about $50-$100 less than the Fountain View King.

Value-minded travelers who want a Strip view but don’t have a preference whether it includes a prime spot in front of the fountains might opt for a Strip View King. These rooms are good middle ground that have the same square footage and amenities as the Fountain View and Resort rooms and are priced somewhere in between, with a different kind of desirable view.

caption Bellagio’s pool complex is designed to feel like a manicured Italian garden. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

A room at the Bellagio Las Vegas gets you access to the impressive pool complex, which is designed to look like a manicured Italian garden.

Access is part of the daily $45 resort fee, which also gets you internet access, free locals calls, a small fitness center, boarding pass printing, and notary services.

It’s worth noting that the resort fee does not include parking, though certain tiers of M life Rewards members get it for free, so be sure to add your account.

The pool area was quiet when I visited in winter – though I’m sure the cooler temperatures and fact that several individual pools were closed played a role in that.

caption Bellagio Patisserie features the world’s tallest chocolate fountain. source Krista Marie Diamond/Business Insider

After wandering the topiaries, I headed inside and explored the retail offerings, which are almost exclusively designer offerings such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Tiffany & Co.

Artwork is abundant throughout the resort, which includes Dale Chihuly’s massive glass floral sculpture Fiori di Como, which is free to view, or in the case of the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, at least very affordable ($15 per ticket). Bellagio’s public spaces were crowded when I visited – as they often are – with tourists passing through to see the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (another free attraction). I stopped by the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art and checked out the latest exhibit. It’s small, but the collections are thoughtful and it offers solace from the crowds in the lobby.

For dinner, I scored a reservation at the Mayfair Supper Club, a vintage-glam restaurant with roving performers that overlooked the Bellagio Fountains.

Another popular restaurant is Julian Serrano’s Picasso, which, true to its name, has actual Picasso paintings on display.

Almost all of the restaurants at the Bellagio are pricey enough that I would only consider them for a special occasion. Even the croissant and coffee I had for breakfast the next day at Bellagio Patisserie cost more than $20 – though it did come with a pretty great view of the world’s tallest chocolate fountain.

During my stay, I considered visiting the spa, but it turned out that entry was not included with the resort fee ($50 for guests, $100 for non-guests). The thought of a whirlpool tub below a chandelier sounded great, but I skipped it in favor of the oversized tub in my room.

The Bellagio is located right next to Caesars Palace. If you’re into iconic Vegas properties, it’s worth walking over to tour the Roman-themed hotel with more exciting gaming, dining, and shopping. Or head across the street to Paris Las Vegas for a fun stroll through the French-inspired resort.

If you’re looking for something especially lively, head in the other direction to the nearby Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a trendy hotel filled with secret bars and an impressive array of restaurants.

Located right on Las Vegas Boulevard, Bellagio places you in prime position to walk around and casino hop, or watch the twinkling light show right at the hotel – a new addition as of 2019 that compliments the fountain show.

Currently, Bellagio Las Vegas holds a 4 out of 5-star rating on Trip Advisor and is ranked 72 out of 273 hotels in Las Vegas.

Travelers who love the Bellagio seem to be comprised of people who were smart enough to book fountain view rooms. Reviewers praise the exquisite views, attentive housekeepers, and on-site restaurants. One reviewer mentioned “European class and elegance,” and another praised the “magic,” which is the number one word that came to mind for me as well.

Reviewers who were less than thrilled bemoaned the “terrible crowds” and the temperature of the guest room, which I experienced as well.

Who stays here: Bellagio is one of the pricier properties on the Strip compared to some of the cheaper alternatives, and the bars are more about live piano than DJs, so expect a slightly older, more upscale crowd. The luxury shops and restaurants similarly attract well-heeled types who are also drawn to the resort’s VIP lounges with butlers.

We like: There are so many different ways to see the fountains if you stay at the Bellagio – the most obvious is by reserving a room with a fountain view. If you can’t swing the cost, grab a table at one of the many restaurants overlooking the fountains. This includes the aforementioned Mayfair Supper Club, as well as Lago, Jasmine, and Spago.

We love: The views (obviously), the central location, the art gallery, and the thoughtful touches in the room such as a provided toothbrush and toothpaste. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that the Bellagio is home to O by Cirque du Soleil, which is one of the best shows in Las Vegas.

We think you should know: The Bellagio has had a few nightclubs over the years, but after Hyde closed in 2019, the resort was left with only cocktail lounges. Meaning, it’s lively, but if you’re looking for a 24-7 party, your nightlife plans will probably take you elsewhere.

We’d do this differently next time: I wasn’t as brave as the handful of pool-goers who sunbathed despite the cool weather, but I do appreciate the fact that the pool was open in February (many aren’t open until late spring). I’d like to return to try it later, or at least hit up the hot tub.

Las Vegas changes quickly, but the Bellagio Las Vegas feels timeless. This Italian-themed property is a great option for first-time Las Vegas travelers who want to experience a little luxury or repeat visitors looking for a consistent hotel that will make them fall in love with the city all over again.

Prices for basic or mid-tier rooms can be surprisingly affordable, but remember, Vegas is all about sleights of hand. Even if you score a room for under $150, there’s still a resort fee to consider, and you may end up blowing your budget by using the spa, dining on-site, and buying Cirque du Soleil tickets.

My advice is to get a room with a fountain view (seriously, this can’t be stressed enough), splurge on one fancy dinner, and then take advantage of free attractions like the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Dale Chihuly sculpture, and of course, the fountains.