A hair extension company wrapped a $20 million superyacht in gold — here’s how they pulled off the lavish transformation

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

A 180-foot superyacht was wrapped in flashy gold chrome as part of an advertising strategy for Bellami, a hair extension company, this summer.

Requiring nearly 6,500 square feet of wrapping, it was the largest chrome wrap job in the world, according to the company that completed the project, LuxWrap.

Take a look at the process of transforming a $20 million superyacht.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A hair extension company, Bellami Hair, wrapped a 54-foot yacht in a gold chrome vinyl coating to stand out while docked at London Fashion Week. VIPs were then brought on-board to enjoy a full service salon.

Read more: A sleek black yacht that just launched is now the world’s largest superyacht. Take a look at the 600-foot vessel owned by a Norwegian billionaire.

The yacht, once named “Kinta” and now going by “Bellami.com,” underwent a 13-day makeover off the coast of Italy earlier in the summer. A spokesman for LuxWrap, the company that created the gilded look, said it was the largest wrap job of its kind in the world.

The vessel is currently on the market for $20 million.

Keep reading for a look at the superyacht and the process of wrapping it.

Bellami, a hair extension company, wrapped an impressive superyacht with an eye-catching golden hull as an advertising ploy. The vessel spent the summer cruising the Mediterranean and docked at the River Thames for London Fashion Week.

Source: Daily Mail

The 180-foot superyacht was built in Turkey in 2008 and is currently on the market for $20 million. It was previously named “Kinta,” but is now known as “Bellami.com.”

caption The superyacht before the gold chrome wrapping. source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: Super Yachts

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests and 12 crew members.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: Super Yacht Times

In addition to an on-board swimming pool outfitted with a glass waterfall and jacuzzi, the superyacht is also equipped with a full service spa and hair salon.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: Super Yacht Times, Daily Mail

The superyacht got its glitzy exterior from a chrome wrap instead of a paint job. Nearly 6,500 square feet of golden vinyl coating was applied to the yacht while it was docked in Viareggio, Italy.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: Yacht Harbour

The Bellami project is the largest yacht wrap ever done, according to LuxWrap, the company that handled the wrapping.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: LuxWrap

It was also accomplished while the yacht was fully in the water.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: Billionaire Toys

The team used floating pontoons and scaffolding to complete the project.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: Billionaire Toys

The meticulous process took 13 days. It was scheduled to take 10 but was delayed by rain.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: LuxWrap

The yacht’s exciting extras, like tenders and jet skis, were also wrapped in gold.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: LuxWrap

Following London Fashion Week, fashion and beauty influencers were invited to enjoy the yacht’s amenities, including the gilded jet skis and full-service salon.

source Courtesy of LuxWrap

Source: The Sun