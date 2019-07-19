Meet Belle Delphine, the Instagram star who sold her bathwater to ‘thirsty gamer boys’ and had her account shut down over a rules violation

caption Belle Delphine. source Belle Delphine

A 19-year-old Instagram model has had her account shut down, just weeks after going viral for selling her bathwater to “thirsty gamer boys” for $30 a jar.

Belle Delphine, a British cosplayer famous for her provocative photos, has been on Instagram since 2015. But the bathwater stunt, combined with an earlier gag involving the site PornHub, thrust her into the spotlight this year.

Earlier this week, Delphine had as many as 4.5 million Instagram followers. Separately, she has almost 4,400 supporters on Patreon, where anybody who pledges $25 a month or more can view her “lewd HD photosets,” and those who pay $50 or more a month get access to her Snapchat, described as her “‘naughtiest’ social media.”

But both of her Instagram accounts were shut down this week in what the photo-sharing app attributed to a violation of its rules – though it declined to go into details. That’s contrary to earlier speculation that it may have been the result of a mass-reporting campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about Instagram star Belle Delphine:

Belle Delphine is a 19-year-old model from the United Kingdom who has gained a significant social following since she first started posting content to Instagram in 2015.

Delphine’s content is usually provocative, and often not-safe-for-work. She’s most famous for making the “ahegao” facial expression in her photos.

We’ll let Wikipedia define that for you: “Ahegao is a term of Japanese pornography describing a facial expression of fictional characters during sex often used in pornographic videogames, manga and anime.”

Delphine runs a Patreon account for “creating photos and lewd content” that has almost 4,400 paying fans. For $50 or more a month, “patrons” can get access to Delphine’s premium Snapchat account that features her “naughtiest” photos.

In June, Delphine went viral when she told her followers she’d create an account on the popular PornHub site if one of her Instagram posts got over 1 million likes. But instead of posting porn, as her fans may have expected, she uploaded 12 videos to PornHub that showed her doing things like cuddling two stuffed roosters, or eating a picture of YouTube personality PewDiePie.

In response to Delphine’s trolling, fans responded with emotions ranging from disappointment to glee, with one person comparing her to a “2019 Andy Warhol.”

In July, Delphine started selling $30 bottles of “GamerGirl Bath Water” on her online store for “thirsty gamer boys.” She advertised the water by posting Instagram videos of her playing in a bathtub. To even Delphine’s surprise, the jars of bathwater sold out online in just three days.

Although Delphine sold the bathwater with the disclaimer that the water “is not for drinking,” people online were quick to consume it. People who posted reviews online said the water tasted “so salty” and “candy-like.”

As of Friday morning, Delphine’s two Instagram accounts were shut down after what the company says was violation of its rules — though it didn’t go into details. However, her Facebook, Twitter, and Patreon accounts are all still online at the time of writing.

