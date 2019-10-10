These bags and backpacks are a perfect union of form and function — we love their clean, minimalist design and clever expandable compartments

source Bellroy

Australian-based accessories company Bellroy has been an Insider Picks favorite for many years. We’ve tested and loved Bellroy’s wallets and the previous collection of backpacks and work bags.

Bellroy recently added new products to its collection of backpacks and work bags for men and women to include premium versions of its original designs, a daily carry bag akin to a fanny pack, and more.

As a consumer, you owe it to yourself to choose high-quality products that are designed to last, especially if it’s an everyday essential. Accessories like wallets, backpacks, and bags are prime examples of that.

Since the inception of Insider Picks in 2014, Bellroy has been one of our team’s favorite accessory brands because of its fine choice of materials and sense of detail. Generally, if you buy a Bellroy item, you’ll have it for many years before having to even consider replacing it.

Founded in 2010, the Australian-based company has humble beginnings, selling small ethically sourced leather accessories. But when it launched its first-ever collection of backpacks and work bags in late 2017, it became more than just a solid place to buy a wallet.

Nearly two years later, Bellroy has expanded its selection of bags to include everything from modern fanny-pack like bags to Premium versions of its original designs. Bellroy sent us a few of their latest additions to test out, and just like all of the brand’s other accessories we’ve tested in the past, we were impressed.

The Bellroy Classic Backpack

The Classic Backpack has a – well, classic – design, with a clean minimalist look. Measuring in at 20 liters, the bag features a padded laptop pocket large enough to fit a 15-inch computer, a document/tablet pocket with a spot for a pen, an internal zip pocket, and a quick-access outside valuables section. It’s comfortable to wear no matter how full it is, and it has a convenient quick-grab handle.

The Bellroy Classic Backpack Premium Edition

A higher-end take on the popular Bellroy Classic Backpack, the Premium Edition comes in monochromatic tan and black colorways, each of which is fitted with extended leather panels.

The premium leather of this bag is even softer than what’s used for Bellroy wallets – and if you’ve never owned or held one of them, know that they are extremely soft. The Insider Picks team absolutely loves Bellroy wallets for their high-quality leather.

This upgrade in materials makes the Premium Edition backpack worth the elevated price, especially if you’re going to be carrying it into the office. You won’t look out of place wearing it with a business casual wardrobe.

Aside from aesthetic differences, the bag has all of the great features found in the Classic. There are 20 liters of storage space, a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve, several smart storage compartments, and plenty of foam cushioning on the back and shoulder straps.

The Bellroy Sling

The Bellroy Sling is like a modern-day fanny pack that’s better looking and more versatile. It can be worn across your chest, over your back, or conveniently over your shoulder. With 7 liters of storage space, the unisex bag is the perfect size for carrying all of your daily belongings when a full-size backpack or tote is just too big to lug around all day. When you’re not using the full capacity, the bag can be collapsed into a more compact and streamlined size.

I always carry a backpack during the workweek to hold my laptop, but the Sling is my go-to bag on weekends and vacations. To get a full idea of just how much stuff fits inside, check out my full review on the Sling.

The Bellroy Sling Premium Edition

With the same form and function as the original Sling, the Premium Edition is elevated with environmentally certified leather on the exterior of the bag. Much like the other items in the collection, the Sling Premium Edition comes in black and tan colorways.

Check out our full review on the Bellroy Sling to read Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan’s thoughts on the Premium Edition and see how she styled it.

The Bellroy Shift Backpack

Aptly named the Shift, this backpack is designed for people who need a bag that can adapt to life’s demands. The bag features a 22-liter storage compartment, and while that’s not much more than the 20-liter Classic Backpack, the overall design plays a huge part in its versatility.

The Shift Backpack uses a top-flap style opening, which is fastened by a multi-level slide hook system. Depending on the amount of stuff you’re carrying, you can adjust it. Rather than being confined to the zipper compartment of most traditional backpacks, the flap design provides better access to the interior.

I’ve been testing the bag out for the past few months, and it’s proven useful in all areas of my life. During the week, it has more than enough space to hold all of my commuting essentials, and when I need to bring home a new product to test, I can fit it in and simply adjust the top to accommodate it. I’ve also been able to pack it for short weekend trips.

The Bellroy Tokyo Tote

While most tote bags feature one large compartment for storage, the Bellroy Tokyo Tote has internal pockets on the inside walls, pop-out pockets on the sides for a water bottle and umbrella or extra shoes, and a 13-inch laptop sleeve. The upgraded leather accents give the Tokyo Tote the appearance of a bag purchased with intention; there’s no way to mistake it for one of those utilitarian freebie tote bags we all carry at one time or another.

Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan has been carrying the bag for a few months now. Here’s what she had to say about it: “This tote bag feels virtually indestructible and has saved me on countless crappy-weather commutes. The laptop sleeve is a little tight with the case I have on my 13-inch laptop, but it still fits. There are clever internal and external pockets that make it easy to find and reach the little stuff that tends to float around my bag, including a pop-out pocket that I can put a water bottle or pair of flats into easily. But what I love most is that there’s a zippered top to protect my stuff from inclement weather, and the nylon outer doesn’t stay wet for long.”

The Bellroy Duo Totepack

The smallest of Bellroy’s backpacks, the Duo Totepack still carries up to a 15-inch laptop and can hold to 15 liters. It has two handles on top in addition to stowaway backpack straps and can either be carried as a tote or worn as a backpack. It’s built with a water-resistant fabric and has a few different external and internal pockets for organization. Best of all, it has two expansion buckles on the sides. You can close them for a slimmer bag, or open them to carry more.

The Bellroy Slim Backpack

The Bellroy Slim Backpack features a water-resistant fold-over closure with a magnetic strap, rather than a traditional zipper or drawstring. It makes for a stylish look that stands out. A little bit smaller than the Classic, it has a 16-liter storage capacity and dedicated space for a laptop. It has the same tablet/document pocket with space for a pen, as well as another soft-lined pocket for things like sunglasses or a laptop charger. There’s a quick-access external pocket along the side, too, for keys or a phone.

The Bellroy Duo Work Bag

The Duo Work Bag is similar to the Duo Totepack, but with a few key differences. Instead of stowaway backpack straps, it has a removable shoulder strap alongside the two tote handles up top. It’s also shaped a little differently, but it has the same expandable 15-liter capacity and can hold a 15-inch laptop. It features a pass-through section to fit over a rolling luggage handle, making it ideal for road warriors. Other than that, it features a similar mix of internal organization and external pockets.

The Bellroy Slim Work Bag

More of an elegant briefcase than a tote, the Slim Work Bag is perfect for everything from running to meetings to commuting to the office, balancing a nice mix of relaxed and formal. Fitting 11 liters of stuff but measuring only six centimeters deep, it keeps a low profile while carrying your laptop and other daily carry essentials. It has similar pockets to the Slim Work Tote, including two external pockets for everything you might need during your commute. You can pick one up in black or navy.