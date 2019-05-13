We took another look at Bellroy, the maker of our favorite wallet, and we remain impressed

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Bellroy makes some of the best wallets and accessories that the Insider Picks team has ever tested.

Because the brand is one of our earliest “picks,” we decided to give its products another look to make sure that quality has stayed as high as it was before.

We’re glad to report that we remain impressed.

Check out our reviews below, or click over to Bellroy's website to browse the full collection, or head over to Amazon to shop.

Bellroy is one of my favorite accessory brands, and I’m not alone. It’s been a top choice on Insider Picks since the shopping-advice vertical was launched in 2014.

We’ve been obsessed with the brand for a while, to the point that we’ve written about them a number of times – we’ve lost count – and tested most of its products. Bellroy’s Slim Sleeve is even our pick for the best men’s wallet.

An Australian-based startup founded in 2010, Bellroy has expanded from wallets to backpacks, briefcases, phone cases, and more, and has increased its distribution around the world.

Given this expansion, the Insider Picks team thought it was high time to make sure that Bellroy’s quality has held over the years. Some of us are still using our original wallets from earlier this decade, but are the company’s products still up to par?

In a word, yes. We’re still tremendously impressed by Bellroy’s designs, attention to detail, choice of material, and manufacturing quality. We took a look at a few of the brand’s products; keep reading to see exactly what we thought about each of them.

Designer’s Edition Slim Sleeve Wallet

source Bellroy

I’ve used the Slim Sleeve ($79) as my primary wallet for a few years now, and it’s held up impressively well. Bellroy has since developed “Designer’s Editions” of a few of its products, so I figured it couldn’t hurt to compare the “DE” Slim Sleeve to the original.

Like the original Slim Sleeve, the Designer’s Edition is a well-designed, clever wallet, which makes the most of its small footprint to hold cash and 4-12 cards, but still fit comfortably in a front pocket. The leather is definitely an upgrade, with enhanced details. It would make a great gift for a guy’s birthday, or something like a graduation or Father’s Day. That said, the original edition is still excellent, and at $60 less expensive, it’s probably a better option for most people. – David Slotnick, senior reporter

Slim Sleeve Wallet

source Bellroy

This wallet is a workhorse that lasts a long time. I used the Slim Sleeve for four years, and after putting it through some extensive abuse, it was finally time to say goodbye and replace it with a new one. The wallet is the perfect size to fit in my front pocket and carry all the cards and cash I need. It accommodates pounds and Euros pretty well, too, so it’s also a great travel companion. I’m glad to see that Bellroy still has the same great leather and sturdy stitching. -Breton Fischetti, VP of Insider Picks

Leather Clutch

source Bellroy

If I don’t have to carry a large bag with me, I try not to. There are only a few things I really need for events or nights out: ID, credit card, keys, cash, and small makeup items. This clutch is the slim, well-designed accessory to hold and organize it all.

I like the dedicated slots to keep my cards separated and ready to access in seconds, and my favorite feature is the floating central divider with a magnetic closure. You can store escape-prone essentials like your phone or coins here, but I personally use it only for my very important apartment key. Loop it around your wrist for extra security and comfort, and you’re on your way to a night that doesn’t end with a frantic game of lost-and-found. – Connie Chen, reporter

Travel Folio

source Bellroy

I was so confident that this wallet was all I needed when I traveled to Italy recently that I left my day-to-day wallet at home. It fit two passports, two boarding passes, cash, four cards, hotel keys, and I still had room to keep the cute little notebook and pen it came with tucked in. It made getting through all the airport check-in and security processes easier and smoother since I could hold everything that my partner and I would need to hand over all in one place.

For what it’s worth, I had gotten a really beautiful (but minimal) passport and ticket holder during the holidays in anticipation of my trip to Italy, but I ended up liking the versatility of this Bellroy travel wallet so much that I don’t even know if I’ll ever use that passport holder. A small reminder that sometimes function outweighs fashion. – Sally Kaplan, editor

Pocket Wallet

source Bellroy

This wallet doesn’t fit my giant iPhone Plus, but I’d still give it the distinction of being the perfect size. It fits all my essential cards and cash, and could comfortably fit a passport if needed. It has two vertical slots for easy access to cards (I keep credit and debit in one, and transportation and laundry cards in the other) and central “divider floats” that work like extra pockets when necessary and keep the rest of the wallet flexible.

There’s no seperate pocket for change, but the slender shape is worth the chance of occasional inconvenience. All in all, it’s the perfect solution for someone like me who only wants to leave the house with the essentials – but may occasionally need more wiggle room than a card case. – Mara Leighton, reporter

Tall Wallet

source Bellroy

Until I tried out Bellroy’s “The Tall” wallet, I had been using a passport wallet my friend made for me, which I still adore and hold dearly, but was growing a bit cumbersome for day-to-day use. I was able to pack it with a notepad and a passport, which, sentimental value aside, is why I liked it in the first place. But I’m not traveling so much at the moment, and switching over to a more slimline wallet seemed more practical.

Bellroy’s wallets are made with a high-end, full-grain leather that’s soft enough (and lies flat enough) that it’s not too bulky. What I like most are the two pockets in the billfold, which are good for coins, but more importantly to me, small things I might otherwise lose, such as SD cards for my camera, or SIM cards when I’m traveling between different countries. I’m pleasantly surprised with how much I can manage to store in this wallet, and I’ll hang onto it for as long as I can. – Owen Burke, senior reporter

Phone Case — 3 Cards

source Bellroy

I treat my phone like a wallet; typically I use a folio-style case, but those can be bulky. Bellroy’s 3-card phone case is only slightly larger than a regular case, and I can easily fit a credit card, ID, and MetroCard in it, with room to spare. At first, I was nervous that the trap-door mechanism wasn’t as reliable as a folio case, but it’s held up great. And I appreciate the added benefit of being able to use it like a kickstand to prop my phone up when needed. – Lauren Lyons Cole, director of Personal Finance Insider

Folio Wallet

source Bellroy

I got the Folio Wallet in a bright, burnt orange color called “Tangelo,” which was a bold move since I typically stick with neutrals. I wasn’t disappointed with my decision and was surprised to see that the bright color still looked sharp enough to take into professional environments. Though the outward appearance of the wallet was certainly a draw, the utility is the true star. The wallet holds up to 16 cards; even when I filled it to the brim, it held its shape and didn’t show any signs of bulging that you see in other overly stuffed accessories. The fact that I can carry it in my purse or as a clutch is another big selling point for me. – Megan Foster, intern