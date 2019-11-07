I wear these high-waisted compression leggings more than a year postpartum and wish I had them earlier — they’re supportive, comfortable, and don’t irritate my C-section scar

source Belly Bandit

Belly Bandit’s Mother Tucker Moto Leggings are designed to support women postpartum.



The leggings are really high-waisted, come in three different colors, and have a unique moto texture that makes them a little more interesting than solid leggings.



I’m more than a year postpartum, and even though I started wearing these leggings a few months ago, I’d recommend them for any mom.



I developed mild diastasis recti after having my daughter, so I like how these leggings smooth and support my core. In fact, I wish I had these leggings when I was pregnant.

As a work-at-home mom, I’m constantly on the hunt to find comfortable clothes that still make me look put together when I leave the house. Leggings and loose tops have pretty much become my uniform, but with a toddler attached to my hip, I also need clothes that hide stains well; it’s rare that I make it through one day without some sort of spill.

Any mom who lives in leggings knows that when you find the perfect pair, you never want to take them off, and that’s exactly what I experienced with Belly Bandit’s Mother Tucker Moto Leggings ($89.95).

They’re part of Belly Bandit’s shapewear line designed to help support women postpartum. I started wearing them more than a year postpartum, and they’re one of the most comfortable leggings I’ve worn. I often forget they’re even compression leggings until I take them off.

The compression leggings support the mild diastasis recti I developed after I had my daughter, and the main seam hits above my C-section scar so there’s no irritation

I didn’t have these until about a year after I had my daughter, so I was looking for something stylish with comfortable compression to help support my mild diastasis recti. I was impressed with the level of compression they gave me as well as the seamless silhouette around my thighs and hips.

Even though I’m more than a year postpartum, I can imagine these leggings being comfortable and supportive for pregnant women and new moms in those first few weeks postpartum too. When I was recovering from my C-section, I felt like I had no support in my core; these leggings would have come in clutch to help me feel supported without compromising style.

There is no middle seam that runs through the crotch so it won’t dig into your stomach. But there is a seam where the leggings attach to the high waistband; thankfully, it hits well above my C-section scar, so it doesn’t rub or irritate that area at all.

The leggings come in black, steel, and olive and have subtle moto designs on the legs. They’re extremely high-waisted, extending more than halfway up my very long torso. The full coverage helps support my stomach without squeezing or creating any bulges. After having my daughter, my body feels foreign, but with these leggings supporting and smoothing everything out, I feel like myself again.

Another thing that full coverage is great for? Nursing in public. They extend so high that I’d barely show any skin if I’d worn these when I was still nursing my daughter.

The leggings aren’t water-resistant, but the fabric repelled coffee that I accidentally spilled on myself while my shirt got soaked

I’m sure you’re dying to know how well these hold up to the spills, stains, and unknown substances my toddler manages to cover my clothes with every day.

The first day I wore the moto leggings, I ended up being the culprit and accidentally spilled coffee all over myself. While the coffee thoroughly soaked my shirt, it beaded and slid right off the leggings. I was amazed. Even though the leggings aren’t billed as water-resistant, the fact that they didn’t hold any dampness cemented them as one of my favorites.

The compression isn’t as strong as traditional shapewear, so the leggings are comfortable and supportive without being restrictive

While I like the level of compression overall, I actually expected more from a shapewear line called Mother Tucker. But every body is different, so my experience is going to be unique.

Belly Bandit recommends sizing down for a tight fit, but since I was looking for comfortable compression, I went with my regular size. So while the leggings supported the middle of my body well – including my diastasis recti – they were loose at the very top of the waistband. If I had sized down, I probably would have had that tighter compression I was expecting. If you want to wear these during pregnancy or immediately post-delivery, I’d recommend going true to size so they support your belly more but aren’t too restrictive.

I was sent a pair of the moto leggings to test, but after testing them, I think they’re worth the $89.95 price tag since they can transition with you through pregnancy and postpartum. They’re a staple in my postpartum wardrobe, and I’ll be keeping them around for any future pregnancies too.