Belmont Stakes 2018: Everything you need to know about the 10 horses running in the final leg of the Triple Crown

This Saturday will mark the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, with Justify looking to continue his undefeated streak and make history, building on his dominant performances at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

After going almost 40 years between Triple Crown winners, Justify has the chance to become the second horse to complete the greatest feat in thoroughbred racing in the past four years.

Racing against him will be nine other horses eager to spoil the day, with some familiar faces among the contenders as well as a few new horses running on fresh legs hoping to catch Justify sleeping.

Below, we go post-by-post to give you the rundown on every horse racing this weekend at the Belmont Stakes.

1. Justify (4/5)

source Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Trainer/jockey: Bob Baffert/Mike E. Smith

Career wins: Five

Recent result: First at thePreakness Stakes

One thing to know: Trainer Bob Baffert was the last man to lead a horse to the Triple Crown when American Pharoah accomplished the feat back in 2015.

With Justify racing out of the first post – which has produced 23 winners at the Belmont Stakes, including five Triple Crown winners, Baffert has to like his chances.

2. Free Drop Billy (30/1)

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Trainer/jockey:Dale L. Romans/Robby Albarado

Career wins: Two

Recent result: Sixteenth at the Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: After his disappointing finish at the Kentucky Derby, it would be easy to dismiss Free Drop Billy, but he’s reportedly looked impressive in training sessions ahead of the race.

3. Bravazo (8/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/jockey:D. Wayne Lukas/Luis Saez

Career wins: Three

Recent result: Second at the Preakness Stakes

One thing to know: Bravazo has been there every step of the way with Justify, finishing a better-than-expected sixth at the Derby before a fantastic run at the Preakness.

He closed extemely strong in the last leg of the Triple Crown, so the distance could actually lean in his favor, but he’ll also have the disadvantage of tired legs heading into Saturday.

4. Hofburg (9/2)

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Trainer/jockey:William I. Mott/Irad Ortiz Jr.

Career wins: One

Recent result: Seventh at the Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Hofburg owner Juddmonte Farms is no stranger to playing spoiler at the Belmont Stakes, having crushed the Triple Crown hopes of Funny Cide in 2003 thanks to Empire Maker, who like Hofburg skipped the Preakness with hopes of having fresh legs for the Belmont Stakes.

5. Restoring Hope (30/1)

Trainer/jockey:Bob Baffert/Florent Geroux

Career wins: Two

Recent result: Twelth at the Pat Day Mile

One thing to know: Restoring Hope was the favorite heading into the Pat Day Mile, raced just minutes before the Kentucky Derby on the same muddy track at Churchill Downs.

Finishing twelth was a shocking upset and disappointment – it will be interesting to see what adjustments Baffert makes to hopefully improve his run at the Belmont.

6. Gronkowski (12/1)

Trainer/jockey: Chad Brown/Jose Ortiz

Career wins: Four

Recent result: First at the Burradon Stakes

One thing to know: Gronkowski is in fact partially owned by the New England Patriots monster of a tight end to whom he owes his name. “We’re trying to go for the win,” said Gronkowski the person of Gronkowski the horse.

7. Tenfold (12/1)

Trainer/jockey:Steve M. Asmussen/Ricardo Santana Jr.

Career wins: Two

Recent result: Third at the Preakness Stakes

One thing to know: Sired by Curlin, there’s little doubt that Tenfold has the pedigree for the grueling challenge of the Belmont Stakes. Whether he turns that pedigree into its full potential is yet to be seen.

8. Vino Rosso (8/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trainer/jockey:Todd A. Pletcher/John. R. Velazquez

Career wins: Three

Recent result: Ninth at the Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Todd Pletcher is a legendary horse trainer, and the Belmont Stakes has been his best race of the Triple Crown, with three wins to his name including last year’s victory by Tapwrit.

9. Noble Indy (30/1)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trainer/jockey:Todd A. Pletcher/Javier Castellano

Career wins: Three

Recent result: Seventeenth at the Kentucky Derby

One thing to know: Pletcher’s second horse in the race, and as the odds indicate he’s not expected to run as well as teammate Vino Rosso.

Queens-born owner Mike Repole will no doubt be hoping for a bit of hometown luck on Saturday.

10. Blended Citizen (15/1)

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Trainer/jockey: Doug F. O’Neill/Kyle Frey

Career wins: Two

Recent result: First at the Peter Pan Stakes

One thing to know: Blended Citizen was set to substitute into the Kentucky Derby had any horse had to scratch, but instead watched the race from the sideline.

Since then, he’s stayed in fine form, winning the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park in May, but this will be the stiffest competition he’s ever faced by a longshot.

