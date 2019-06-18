8 beloved TV shows that still couldn’t be saved after switching networks

caption “Family Matters” aired on ABC in 1989, then moved to CBS after eight seasons. source Bob D’Amico/Getty Images

When a television show gets canceled, it’s expected to stay that way – but some shows find a way to come back to the small screen in another network or streaming platform.

We have compiled a list of eight beloved TV shows that tried to make a comeback but were unsuccessful, including “Family Matters,” “Scrubs” and “Community.”

It used to be that when a TV series got canceled, it was basically gone for good. But a few lucky shows have been lucky enough to be saved (at least, temporarily) by another network.

Several of TV’s most beloved shows, from “Scrubs” to “Family Matters,” made the jump to a different channel or streaming platform during their time on air. But the move doesn’t always work out for the better.

Here’s a look at eight beloved series that switched networks to unsuccessful results.

“Community” didn’t last long on Yahoo! Screen.

Synopsis: “A suspended lawyer is forced to enroll in a community college with an eclectic staff and student body.”

Though it has an extremely loyal fanbase, “Community” was never a huge ratings earner. After remaining on the brink of cancellation for basically the entirety of its original five-season run, NBC officially axed the show in 2014. But it wasn’t dead for long – Yahoo! Screen soon picked it up for another season.

The sixth – and what ended up being the final – season aired in 2015, but ultimately failed to pay off for Yahoo!, which eventually shuttered its video service. Despite all of that, “Community” may not be completely gone. Talk about that long-promised movie continues even now.

“Family Matters” moved to CBS, but not for long.

Synopsis: “The Winslow family deal with various misadventures, many of them caused by their pesky next-door neighbor, ultra-nerd Steve Urkel.”

Following its 1989 debut, “Family Matters” became a popular mainstay of ABC’s TGIF lineup. However, as the years went on, the classic family sitcom experienced a steady decline in viewership. After eight seasons, the show, along with its TGIF fellow show, “Step by Step,” moved to CBS. But it didn’t fare much better there. After some initial interest, the comedy’s ratings fell even further, leading to its cancellation in 1998.

“UnReal” moved from cable to streaming for one last season.

Synopsis: “A behind-the-scenes look at the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program.”

Season one of Lifetime’s “UnReal” became a surprise hit among critics, earning rave reviews and some awards season attention in 2015. But the second and third seasons failed to continue the streak. In addition to being significantly less well-received, the show suffered from a sharp dip in ratings. In 2018, the series made the jump to Hulu, where it aired for only one more season.

“Diff’rent Strokes” made an unsuccessful jump to ABC.

Synopsis: “The misadventures of a wealthy Manhattan family who adopted the children of their late African American housekeeper from Harlem.”

“Diff’rent Strokes” premiered on NBC in 1978 and remained on the network for seven seasons. After a fall in viewership around season 5, the show began introducing new characters in hopes of creating fresh story lines. Despite their best efforts, the series’ rating never bounced back, resulting in its cancellation in 1985. ABC picked the sitcom up shortly after, kicking off a time that came to be known as the “Diff’rent Strokes” curse. As its stars faced legal and personal troubles offscreen, the show also faltered, and it was axed after only 19 episodes.

“Scrubs” overstayed its welcome on its second network.

Synopsis: “In the unreal world of Sacred Heart Hospital, intern John ‘J.D.’ Dorian learns the ways of medicine, friendship, and life.”

“Scrubs” aired seven seasons on NBC in 2001, but its run was interrupted by the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike. The strike cut the seventh season short and forced NBC to put the series on hold. The show eventually moved to ABC, where it aired two more seasons. Unfortunately, that was one too many for most people. The ninth and final season, which shifted to a new setting and featured mostly new cast members, ended up being a huge disappointment for fans and critics alike.

“The Bionic Woman” was resurrected on NBC — twice.

Synopsis: “After fully recovering from her nearly fatal bout of bionic rejection, Jaime Sommers, the first female cyborg, is assigned to spy missions of her own.”

“The Bionic Woman” ran for two seasons on ABC from 1976 to 1977. It then moved to NBC, where it only lasted one more season before its cancellation in 1978. Though it didn’t last very long on its second network, that was still not the end of “The Bionic Woman.” A remake of the series was produced by NBC in 2007, but it only had one season.

“Unforgettable” faced not one, but three cancellations.

Synopsis: “Carrie Wells, a former police detective, has a rare ability to remember virtually everything she experiences including detailed visual recall. She returns to police work and uses her ability to solve crimes.”

The police procedural, “Unforgettable,” had quite a tumultuous journey over its four-season run. CBS initially opted to cancel the series after the end of its freshman season in 2011. But the network later reversed its decision, airing two more seasons of the drama. After CBS cancelled it for a second time, A&E picked up the series for a fourth season. But it didn’t make much of a splash there either, and the show was canceled for a third and final time in 2016.

“Taxi” got paired with another iconic show on NBC.

Synopsis: “The staff of a New York City taxicab company go about their job while they dream of greater things.”

Now considered by many to be one of the most iconic shows in TV history, “Taxi” didn’t always have a smooth journey on ABC. It ran for four seasons on the network, but lost much of its audience after moving from Tuesday night to a Thursday night time slot. After ABC dumped the show, NBC outbid HBO to nab the series for itself.

But its new home proved to be challenging for “Taxi,” too. Then-CEO Gary Tinker had the idea of pairing the show with another fledgling series called “Cheers” – and it didn’t play out as hoped. “Taxi” was canceled by NBC after only one season while “Cheers” enjoyed a lengthy 11-season run on the network.