Everything we know about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship

caption Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas costar in “Deep Water.” source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images; JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met while filming the psychological thriller “Deep Water” in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2019.

Although they kept their relationship professional on set, they traveled to Cuba and Costa Rica together after filming wrapped.

And while they have yet to publicly confirm that they’re dating, the actors have recently been spotted showing an increasing amount of PDA.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are one of the more surprising couples to come out of the past year.

The actors first met while playing a married couple in the psychological thriller “Deep Water” and reportedly maintained a professional working relationship on set. However, the duo was spotted exploring Cuba together after filming wrapped.

Although Affleck and de Armas haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship (and still don’t follow each other on Instagram), they’ve recently been seen spending time together around Los Angeles, California, and have been showing an increasing amount of PDA.

Before becoming romantically linked, the 47-year-old “Batman” actor was married to Jennifer Garner until 2018, and the 31-year-old “Knives Out” star was married to Marc Clotet until 2013.

Here’s everything we know about the costars’ budding relationship.

2019: They met while shooting the film “Deep Water.”

De Armas and Affleck play a married couple in the thriller “Deep Water,” which is based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith. The actors filmed the movie in New Orleans.

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” a source told People, adding that the Cuban actress “is great and very pleasant to be around.”

The source continued, “She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality.”

And although they portray a husband and wife on the screen, the source explained that the costars maintained a strictly professional relationship while shooting the movie.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance,” the source said, continuing, “He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

February 18, 2020: The “Batman” actor called his divorce from Jennifer Garner the “biggest regret of my life.”

caption Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got divorced after 10 years of marriage. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Affleck made headlines when he opened up about his 2018 divorce from the “13 Going on 30” actress during an interview with The New York Times.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he said, adding, “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Garner and Affleck announced their divorce in June 2015, the same month that Us Weekly reported that the actor took a trip to Las Vegas with the family’s ex-nanny. Affleck denied that he was having an affair, and his representative called the reports “complete garbage and full of lies.”

Following their split, Garner told Vanity Fair that the ex-nanny “was not a part of the equation,” adding, “Bad judgment? Yes.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and the couple continues to coparent their three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures – the relapses – and beat myself up,” the actor told The New York Times.

He continued, “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

February 21, 2020: Affleck opened up about his desire to have a “healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

caption Ben Affleck opened up about his past struggles during an interview with Diane Sawyer. source Good Morning America/ABC

The actor spoke about his movie “The Way Back” and his decision to become sober following years of battling addiction during an interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

When Sawyer asked where he sees himself in five years, Affleck outlined his hopes for the future, making a point to mention his three children and a future partner.

“Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three and a half days a week,” he responded, adding that he also wants to be “in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

March 8, 2020: The duo was spotted on vacation together in Havana, Cuba, and a source said they’re “definitely dating.”

caption Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck took trips to Cuba and Costa Rica together. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Fans captured photos of the “Deep Water” costars together in Havana, Cuba.

During their trip, they enjoyed dinner out at Ivan Chef Casa, shopped around the city, and took photos with fans.

An eyewitness tweeted that Affleck, who said he picked up Spanish while filming a children’s TV show in Mexico, was speaking to de Armas, who is Cuban, in her native tongue during the trip.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places. Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly,” a source told People, adding that the actors are “definitely dating.”

The source also said the couple was kissing at the airport before boarding their private jet.

March 10, 2020: Paparazzi caught photos of Affleck and de Armas on a trip to Costa Rica.

The actors strolled down the beach during a trip to Costa Rica, as seen in photos published by outlets including People and Popsugar.

In the series of photos, Affleck is seen pulling the actress in for a kiss and carrying a camera to snap pictures of her during their walk.

March 15, 2020: Affleck praised the “Knives Out” actress, saying that her talent is “infinite.”

caption Ana de Armas was on the cover of Vogue Spain’s April issue. source Vogue Spain/Instagram

The actress landed the cover story of Vogue Spain’s April issue, and her “Deep Water” costar shared kind words about her in the interview, which was translated by People.

“The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” Affleck said of de Armas, continuing, “Her character is the engine of the story and requires her to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy.”

He added, “Not only does she know how to do it with ease, she also manages to surprise you in every shot. Her talent is infinite.”

March 18, 2020: De Armas shared the romantic photos that Affleck captured in Costa Rica.

caption Ana de Armas shared photos from her vacation to Costa Rica. source Ana de Armas/Instagram

De Armas posted a series of solo shots, in which she’s wearing the same outfit that she had on in the photos from her trip to Costa Rica. She captioned the Instagram post with a simple sparkle emoji and orange heart emoji.

The actress didn’t identify Affleck as the photographer, but the actor commented “Photo credit pls” with a laughing emoji.

Affleck and de Armas weren’t following each other on Instagram at the time of publishing.

March 18, 2020: The actors grabbed coffee in Los Angeles.

caption Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck costar in the movie “Deep Water.” source Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

De Armas and Affleck were photographed together while getting coffee in Los Angeles, California, as reported by People and Page Six.

They both dressed casually for the outing, and de Armas brought along her dog Elvis.

March 22, 2020: A source told Us Weekly that de Armas is “very happy” with Affleck.

caption Ana de Armas stars in “Knives Out.” source Mike Marsland/Getty Images

“Ana is very happy with Ben. She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together,” a source told Us Weekly.

Another source shared that Garner, who has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, has been supportive of her ex-husband’s new relationship.

“Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him,” the source said, continuing, “She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

March 23, 2020: A source said that the couple “instantly had a connection,” adding that de Armas has been supportive of Affleck’s sobriety.

caption Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck met while filming “Deep Water.” source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other’s company,” the source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the couple “instantly had a connection.”

The source also explained that de Armas has supported Affleck’s decision to be sober after years of battling addiction.

“Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he’s going through,” the source said, continuing, “Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it’s been fun and exciting for both.”

March 24, 2020: De Armas and Affleck took a break from self-quarantining by taking a PDA-filled walk.

caption Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been linked since 2019. source Gotham/Getty Images; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

As people were warned to stayed home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, de Armas and Affleck stepped out of self-isolation for some fresh air and shared a kiss, as seen in paparazzi photos published by The Sun.

“Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica,” a source told E! News, adding, “They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana’s dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house.”

Several days later, the couple cuddled up again during another walk outside.