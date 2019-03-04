Ben Affleck and the other stars of Netflix’s Triple Frontier will be in Singapore this Friday – and anyone can RSVP for a spot via WhatsApp

Triple Frontier stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund will greet fans at Marina Bay Sands on March 8. Netflix

Gear up, Singapore Netflix fans.

The stars of upcoming original Netflix film Triple Frontier are coming to Singapore on Friday (March 8) – and all you have to do to see them in person is send a text message.

Set to be released worldwide on Mar 13, the action thriller directed by J. C. Chandor revolves around five former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a multi-border zone of South America.

Final Mission Details. #TripleFrontier — in select theaters and on Netflix March 13. pic.twitter.com/uh5A0g4DZT — Triple Frontier (@triplefrontier) February 15, 2019

This Friday, three of the film’s stars – Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund – and producer Chuck Roven will greet fans in Singapore at the Digital Light Canvas located in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Netflix said in a statement.

All one has to do to gain entry is to RSVP via WhatsApp.

To do so, all you have to do is send a text message via WhatsApp to +65 9338 4207, with your name, contact number, and the desired number of tickets. If successful, the tickets will be available for collection at the Triple Frontier Registration Counter at Digital Light Canvas.

Fan registration is slated to start at 5.30pm on the actual day.

Triple Frontier is Affleck’s first film release after Justice League in 2017. It was recently revealed that he would not be returning as Bruce Wayne in a new The Batman movie scheduled for release in 2021.

