Ben Affleck says that his 14-year-old daughter is learning Spanish and getting better than him, so he’s considering taking classes ‘to keep up’

- Ben Affleck appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and spoke about how his 14-year-old daughter named Violet Affleck, who he coparents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, is getting better at speaking Spanish than him.
- Affleck said that he learned the language at 13 years old while filming a children’s TV show called “The Second Voyage of the Mimi” in Mexico, but now speaks Spanish “passively” rather than “fluently.”
- “She’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me, and that’s when I was like ‘Nope, this is not happening. I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework, you’re 14 years old. But you are not going to be better at Spanish than me,'” the 47-year-old actor said.
- Affleck went on to say that he’s considering taking classes “to keep up” with his daughter.
