Ben Affleck tried Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s 10-day no-carb, no-sugar diet and ate 3 bagels after finishing

- Today Show/NBC and JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
- Ben Affleck says he was inspired to try Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez‘s 10-day diet challenge.
- In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show Monday, the 46-year-old actor said that he recently finished the challenge and was feeling good.
- “It was a little bit tough,” he said. “It’s awful for the first couple of days because I’m definitely somebody who likes bread and sugar.”
- In January, Rodriguez and Lopez challenged people to join them in cutting out carbs and sugars for 10 days. The couple celebrated the end of their challenge with a feast including pizza, wings, pastries, and french fries.
- Affleck celebrated finishing the challenge by eating three bagels.
- He also said he cheated and did have caffeine during the 10 days.
- Watch the interview below. He talks about the challenge around 3:30.