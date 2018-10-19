Ben & Jerry’s is selling 4 new ice cream flavors that are all under 160 calories per serving, and they could give Halo Top a run for their money

caption Ben & Jerry’s is adding new options to its growing “Moo-phoria” line of ice creams. source Ben & Jerry’s

On Thursday, Ben & Jerry’s started selling four new flavors as part of its line of low-calorie “Moo-phoria” ice creams.

The new flavors are Cherry Garcia with a Twist, Mocha Fudge Brownie, PB Marshmallow, and Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint.

The line now has seven different flavors ranging from 140 to 160 calories per half-cup serving.

After launching its “Moo-phoria” line of low-calorie ice creams in February, the ice cream company introduced four new flavors on Thursday: Cherry Garcia with a Twist, Mocha Fudge Brownie, PB Marshmallow, and Chocolate Cookie EnlightenMint.

The Moo-phoria line has now grown to seven different options, with the new flavors joining Caramel Cookie Fix, P.B. Dough, and Chocolate Milk and Cookies varieties. They are currently available at Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops and other major grocery chains for $5.49.

Each ice cream ranges from 140 to 160 calories per half-cup serving and joins a growing trend of “light” ice creams within the industry. Among Ben & Jerry’s fiercest competitors is Halo Top, which sells ice creams that all contain less than 360 calories per pint. Moo-phoria ice creams can range anywhere from 560 to 640 calories per pint, but Ben & Jerry’s justifies this difference by citing consumer demand for their signature cookie and chocolate chunks. The average Ben & Jerry’s pint contains around 1,000 calories, making Moo-phoria a significant deviation from the company’s historic line of ice creams.

Despite Moo-phoria’s alternative formula, Ben & Jerry’s still says it uses natural ingredients, stating in a press release that “what may be of interest to fans is what ISN’T in these light ice creams: sugar substitutes, sugar alcohols, and tons of calories.”

