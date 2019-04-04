caption The brand is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its unofficial holiday. source Ben & Jerry’s

On Tuesday, April 9, Ben & Jerry’s will give away free ice cream to customers in honor of Free Cone Day.

Ben & Jerry’s enthusiasts across the world can visit their local shop from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to get a scoop of their favorite flavor for free.

The brand is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its unofficial holiday, which began as a way to thank loyal customers at their sole location in Burlington, Vermont, back in 1979.

As has become an annual tradition, the ice cream mega-brand will once again give out free scoops of ice cream to celebrate the unofficial holiday.

This year, Ben & Jerry’s enthusiasts across the nation can visit their local shop from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, to get a cone of their choice for free.

Ben & Jerry’s first kicked off Free Cone Day in 1979 to thank loyal customers for supporting the creamery through its first year in business. At the time, Ben & Jerry’s was just a single store based out of a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, but 40 years and 577 shops across 38 countries later, the tradition has become an unofficial holiday for ice cream lovers around the world.

This year, those participating in Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day will have plenty of options to choose from. While classic flavors and favorites like “Chunky Monkey,” “Phish Food,” “Cherry Garcia,” and “Half Baked” will be available as always, the brand has also added some new ice cream flavors and treats to its scoop shops since last year’s Free Cone Day.

“Gimme S’more,” which first rolled out in late April of last year, boasts toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, graham cracker swirls, and fudge flakes. In May 2018, the company released three cookie-dough inspired flavors: “Chip Off the Dough Block,” which includes chocolate chip and chocolate ice creams with chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate chip cookies; “P.B. Dough-ble Chocolate,” featuring dark and milk chocolate ice creams with peanut butter cookie dough and swirls of peanut butter cookie butter; and “Cinn-Dough-rella,” which comprises cinnamon and caramel ice creams with cinnamon bun dough, shortbread cookies, and oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls.

More recent additions include “Sweet Like Sugar,” which boasts sweet cream and cherry ice cream bases with a hint of almond flavor, shortbread cookies, and a sugar-cookie dough core, and “Wake & No Bake,” which includes a combination of vanilla and peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cookies, fudge chips, and a no-bake cookie dough core.

Additionally, Ben & Jerry’s now offers its famous “Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough” flavor in dairy, non-dairy, and vegan options, so there’s something for everyone. You can find your nearest participating Scoop Shop here.