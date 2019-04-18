Ben & Jerry’s is giving away free ‘Half Baked’ ice cream to people who buy weed on 4/20

caption Ben & Jerry’s is giving away free ice cream on 4/20 for people shopping for marijuana. source Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s is giving away free ice cream on 4/20 for people shopping for marijuana.

This Saturday, the ice-cream brand is teaming up with top marijuana dispensary Caliva for the weed-filled celebration.

On Friday and Saturday, Caliva is giving away free pints of Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream for all delivery orders. The San Jose-based dispensary delivers throughout the Bay Area.

People who visit Caliva’s San Jose showroom will also get free Ben & Jerry’s Pint slice ice cream treats.

While the free ice cream deal is relatively limited, it reveals Ben & Jerry’s broader stance on legalized weed. Caliva is donating 4.2% of its 4/20 sales to Code for America’s Clear My Record Program, which focuses on people who have been arrested on charges related to marijuana possession.

“Knowing that Caliva is challenging the status quo of bogarting human rights of non-violent offenders – and providing these communities a second chance – is exactly the 420 effort we want to support,” Ben & Jerry’s marketing manager Justin Gural said in a statement.

“We want to have some fun with fans on the holiday with the delivery surprises, and supporting Clear My Record is no doubt the cherry on top,” he continued.

Ben & Jerry’s leadership is known for its progressive policies, and it has been outspoken about reform in the American criminal justice system.

“The US criminal justice system is broke,” Ben & Jerry’s website states. “There are more than 2 million people in the nation’s prisons and jails, making the US the world’s leader in incarceration-with more people locked up per capita than any other country. Moreover, people of color are dramatically overrepresented in the nation’s prisons and jails.”