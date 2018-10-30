Ben & Jerry’s has released a new anti-Trump ice cream called Pecan Resist, and it helps support organizations fighting for equality

caption Ben & Jerry’s said it wants to “peacefully resist the Trump administration” with its new Pecan Resist flavor. source Ben & Jerry’s/YouTube

Known for being a politically vocal company, Ben & Jerry’s has released “Pecan Resist,” a new ice cream flavor that, according to the company’s website, is meant to “peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies.”

On its website, Ben & Jerry’s says that its chocolate ice cream – made with white and dark fudge chunks, fudge-covered almonds, walnuts, and pecans – is intended to support four organizations with similar values. Those organizations, which Ben & Jerry’s says are “working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance,” are Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Neta, and Women’s March.

Through its release of Pecan Resist, the ice cream manufacturer says it wants to “build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants.”

Ben & Jerry’s explictly states that the ice cream is meant to support and celebrate those fighting President Trump’s agenda and, according to USA Today, the company will be donating $25,000 to the four organizations respectively.

Today we launch Pecan Resist! This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda. Learn more and take action here >> https://t.co/Bi8YE1FvOZ pic.twitter.com/Kr6CKBX1sc — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 30, 2018

Ben & Jerry’s has also created a form on its website for individuals to express their support for the participating organizations and for them to stay updated on similar campaigns.

Find out more about Ben & Jerry’s Pecan Resist in its promotional video:

Pecan Resist is currently available by the pint for $6.99 on Ben & Jerry’s website, in addition to local Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops.

A representative for Ben & Jerry’s did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

