Ben & Jerry’s has launched a new deep-fried ice cream that looks exactly like fish and chips

caption Ben & Jerry’s Phish & Chips. source Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s has created a Phish & Chips ice cream inspired by the classic English pub dish fish and chips.

Phish & Chips is made with battered and fried Phish Food ice cream and served with mascarpone tartar sauce and raspberry ketchup.

The new menu item will be available at Ben and Jerry’s Soho Scoop Shop in London starting Friday for $7.45 (5.95 Pound) for a limited time.

Ben & Jerry’s has whipped up a new deep-fried treat, but don’t expect to find Oreos or Twinkies anywhere near it.

The Vermont-based chain has found inspiration from across the pond instead of classic American fair food, uniting one of its most beloved ice cream flavors with the UK’s famous pub dish of fish and chips.

Phish & Chips – which doesn’t actually contain fish – is made with battered-and-fried Phish Food ice cream and served with mascarpone tartar sauce and raspberry ketchup.

Shaped like a freshly-fried fish and accompanied by a wedge of lemon, the Insta-ready dish is served exactly like the English classic. The only difference is that Ben & Jerry’s swaps out the French fries – or “chips,” as the British call them – for crunchy pretzels.

caption Phish & Chips will be available in the Soho Scoop Shop starting Friday source Ben & Jerry’s

Starting Friday, Phish & Chips will be available for $7.45 (£5.95 GBP) at the Soho Scoop Shop in London every “Fry-day” in July from 11 a.m. to midnight.

“We’ve absolutely loved the reaction to [Phish & Chips] so far,” Nicole Simmons, a spokesperson for Ben & Jerry’s UK, told INSIDER. Simmons noted that the response to the fried ice cream dish has been “very divided.”

“One thing is for sure,” Simmons added. “It’s definitely sparking a lot of curiosities!”

It was first reported in 2009 that the ice cream giant was considering a fish and chips flavor, but it never came to fruition – until now.

caption Phish & Chips will only be available on Fridays for the rest of July. source Ben & Jerry’s

“We’ve been calling London’s Soho Scoop Shop ‘home’ for over a year now,” Zara Hall, Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop guru, said in a press release sent to INSIDER.

“We knew we wanted to celebrate with our community the only way we know how. We hope our Phish & Chips experimentation – hot and cold, soft and crunchy, sweet and salty – reels in a treat that will have ice cream lovers hooked!”

This isn’t the first time Ben & Jerry’s has tested out-of-the-box treats in London. Last year the company launched ice cream bagel sandwiches, called “Ice-Ice Bagels,” into the English capital.