HUD Secretary Ben Carson was asked about REOs in a congressional hearing. He thought the question was about Oreo cookies.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson confused a real-estate term with Oreo cookies during a House hearing.

Carson did not understand the term REO, which means “real estate owned.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

WASHINGTON – Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson became confused about a basic real-estate term during his testimony in front of a congressional panel on Tuesday, asking if the congresswoman questioning him was referring to “Oreo” cookies.

During a hearing hosted by the House Financial Services Committee, California Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, asked Carson if he is familiar with REOs, the abbreviation for “real estate owned.”

“An Oreo?” Carson responded.

Porter quickly interjected, telling Carson, “No. Not an Oreo. An R-E-O. An R-E-O.”

When Carson replied, “Real estate?” Porter asked if he knew what the “O” stood for. He replied “organization.”

“Owned, real estate owned. That’s what happens when a property goes to foreclosure,” Porter said. “We call it an REO.”

Shortly after the hearing concluded on Tuesday, Carson posted images on Twitter thanking Porter for her participation in the hearing and sending her office a package of Double Stuffed Oreos.

OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019

Carson has run the Department of Housing and Urban Development since 2017, where he has largely avoided controversies and gaffes despite reports early on about large expenditures from his office on furniture and other items, such as a $31,000 dining set.

Many hearings have become tense as probes of various Trump administration officials have ramped up in recent months. As for Carson, he is primarily dealing with frustrated Democrats at odds with the Trump administration’s handling of his department.

Watch the full video below: