Benchmarking Nasdaq, Leading The Investment Direction Of Cyptocurrency —— YoYoEx Will Be Launched On December 12th

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 December 2019 – According to official news, the global optimally selected exchange YoYoEx will be officially launched on December 12th. As a cyptocurrency trading platform registered in Singapore, it is committed to exploring the global market and selecting the most cutting-edge and high-quality digital asset projects. Currently, YoYoEx offices have been set up in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, Europe and the United States. YoYoEx always adheres to the global development strategy, and strives to create a free circulation of the borderless blockchain world with users.

YoYoEx founder David said: “YoYoEx is now simultaneously developing markets in Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, Europe and the United States. YoYoEx has actively applied for legal operating licenses in many countries and regions around and has opened up payments system in multiple areas and countries of the world. Users around the world can make purchases. “

The core technology and operation team comes from well-known exchanges and financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, Binance, Entropy Capital Fund. With financial-grade blockchain trading system technology research and development, and investment banking system security operation and maintenance experience, it can ensure the system’s security, stability, and sustainable development.

YoYoEx has absolutely excellent market transaction depth. A strong quantitative trading team from JP Morgan Chase connects the existing trading depth with front-line exchanges through quantitative technology to ensure that our users can complete at the best price and fastest speed. The transaction provides users with good transaction depth and liquidity, ensures the stability of the system and the security of funds, and obtains a transaction experience that is indistinguishable from that of front-line exchanges.

YoYoEx has a top-level screening model mechanism, which is selected layer by layer, and only high-quality items are selected. In addition, all transaction fees are waived in the early stage, and the best support and rewards will be given to high-quality projects. YoYoEx strives to match Jex, strives to be among the top global exchanges in the next two years.



