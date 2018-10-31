Benedict Cumberbatch committed one of the cardinal sins of fashion — and even his die-hard fans aren’t sure about it

caption Benedict Cumberbatch seen leaving BBC Studios on Monday, October 29, 2018. source SplashNews.com

Benedict Cumberbatch made a pretty wild fashion faux pas on Monday.

The British actor wore a double corduroy leisure suit in mustard brown on his way to the BBC studios in London.

Cumberbatch’s super-fans bemoaned the outlandish look, but they still love him anyway.

The actor’s choice is yet another signal that monochrome is well and truly in vogue.

Benedict Cumberbatch committed one of the cardinal sins of fashion on Monday when visiting the BBC studios in London to promote his new film, “The Grinch.”

The “Doctor Strange” actor wore a full corduroy leisure suit in mustard brown, essentially making the fashion faux pas of double denim but in cord – and even his die-hard fans (known as the “Cumberb—–s”) are finding it hard to defend him.

“Benedict Cumberbatch must have been quite chilled when he left the house,” one person wrote on Twitter, “though I’m not sure that justifies a corduroy suit.”

“He looks like some cheesy 1970s spy tv show guy here. Still love him to bits,” another fan wrote.

“Dear haha when i saw this orange clothes, i just thought WTH [what the hell],” a user called “Jill’s Cumberbatched” added.

It’s not exactly a look you’d expect from the boarding school-educated 42-year-old, but it does show that the attitude to doubling up on your materials is changing.

More and more fashion icons are opting for double denim and monochrome looks and, while it may seem wrong, the look can be mastered expertly.

Fellow British actor Tom Hardy show exactly how to pull off the one-colour look earlier this year when he wore all white to Comic-Con.

Hardy switched up the look by wearing a range of palettes and patterns that gave his outfit depth and stopped it looking like a monochrome tracksuit. He also accessorised with a classic steel bracelet.

You’ll notice that Cumberbatch looks a lot better below with his green beanie on, which adds another layer of colour and texture to the outfit.

Cumberbatch also tore a page out of Meghan Markle’s style playbook, wearing a pair of the highly in-vogue, eco-friendly Veja sneakers.

The stylish low-top trainers feature sustainable leather – making them an environmentally conscious choice – and retail for a reasonable $120.

While the Cumberbatch ultras may not agree with this particular look, it’s yet another celebrity signaller that monochrome is well and truly in.